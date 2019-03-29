Kerry unchanged for Allianz Football League final showdown with Mayo

THE KERRY TEAM selected for this year’s Allianz Football League final is the same side that started as the Kingdom booked their place in the decider by seeing off Roscommon.

Peter Keane’s men will look to regain the title they last won in 2017 when they take on Mayo at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

Despite suffering a shoulder injury early in the win over Roscommon, Kilcummin’s Kevin McCarthy has been included in a full-forward line that also features David Clifford, who chipped in with 0-5 as he saw action last weekend for the first time this year.

Following their recent run to the All-Ireland senior club football final, the Dr Crokes contingent remain absent for a Kerry side that will be captained by Rathmore’s Paul Murphy.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

4. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore — captain)

7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

15. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

18. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

19. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

20. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

21. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)

22. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

23. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

24. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

25. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)

26. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

27. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

28. Conor Geaney (Dingle)

