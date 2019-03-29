This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry unchanged for Allianz Football League final showdown with Mayo

Peter Keane has selected the same side that started in last weekend’s victory over Roscommon.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Mar 2019, 8:20 PM
42 minutes ago 1,586 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4568095
Kerry forward David Clifford (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Kerry forward David Clifford (file pic).
Kerry forward David Clifford (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THE KERRY TEAM selected for this year’s Allianz Football League final is the same side that started as the Kingdom booked their place in the decider by seeing off Roscommon.

Peter Keane’s men will look to regain the title they last won in 2017 when they take on Mayo at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

Despite suffering a shoulder injury early in the win over Roscommon, Kilcummin’s Kevin McCarthy has been included in a full-forward line that also features David Clifford, who chipped in with 0-5 as he saw action last weekend for the first time this year.

Following their recent run to the All-Ireland senior club football final, the Dr Crokes contingent remain absent for a Kerry side that will be captained by Rathmore’s Paul Murphy.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore — captain)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
17. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
18. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
19. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
20. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)
21. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)
22. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)
23. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
24. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)
25. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)
26. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
27. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
28. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Tottenham without Dier for Liverpool trip and no timescale set for his recovery
    Mané ready for Madrid switch, says former Southampton team-mate
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    5 challenges facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager
    5 challenges facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager
    Darts legend Van Barneveld performs 180 on retirement decision
    15 games that will decide the Premier League title race

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie