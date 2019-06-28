This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
On your marks: Entries for sold-out Dublin Marathon re-open on Monday

Organisers are opening up an additional 2,500 spaces on a first come, first served basis.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 28 Jun 2019, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 922 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4701754

FOLLOWING UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, an additional — and final — batch of entries for this year’s Dublin Marathon will go on sale this coming Monday at 9am.

All 20,000 spots for the 2019 edition of the race, on Sunday 27 October, were sold-out in record time back in December, ten months in advance and just 40 days after the entry process opened.

Participants pass through Fitzwilliam Square A record 22,500 will take to the capital's streets this October. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After consultations with Dublin City Council and An Garda Síochána, race organisers have been able to increase the capacity to 22,500 of the Dublin Marathon for its 40th year, which increases the overall entry to another record high.

Now the fifth largest marathon in Europe, 2,500 entries will be available on a first come, first served basis via the Dublin Marathon website from 9am on Monday, 1 July. 

Race director Jim Aughney expects the remaining entries to be sold out within 24 hours.

“I’ve no doubt we could sell 25,000 entries, maybe more, but that would start to impact on quality, beginning with the race Expo, getting through the finish, all that,” he said.

“So we still have to control the numbers, and we’re happy with the 22,500.”

This year will mark the start of Dublin Marathon’s three-year sponsorship with KBC, who have taken over from SSE Airtricity as title sponsor. 

Entries for the Dublin Marathon Race Series — South Dublin 10k, Frank Duffy 10 Mile and the Dublin Half Marathon — are still available here.

