O'Connor's goalscoring Cork City return not enough to deny Dundalk the President's Cup

Michael Duffy in possession for Dundalk as Cork City's Shane Griffin looks on. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Cork City 1

Dundalk 2

Paul Dollery reports from Turner’s Cross

DUNDALK SHOWED FEW signs of experiencing difficulty in adapting to life after Stephen Kenny as they claimed the 2019 President’s Cup at the expense of a Cork City side who were aiming to win the silverware for the fourth year in a row.

While City had the better of the second period, an utterly dominant first half for the Lilywhites was enough to ensure that the silverware will be heading back up the N8 tonight.

Headed goals from Dane Massey and Patrick Hoban had Dundalk in the ascendancy at the break. Kevin O’Connor, whose return to Cork on loan from Preston North End was only confirmed yesterday, gave the home side hope by scoring with a spectacular free-kick just moments after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

However, it wasn’t enough for City to deny Dundalk in their first outing under new head coach Vinny Perth. Despite a much-improved display from the hosts after the restart, Perth’s side deserved their victory in front of a 2,777 crowd which included President Michael D Higgins.

President Michael D Higgins is introduced to the crowd before the game. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Cork City manager John Caulfield — who was without the injured Karl Sheppard — handed competitive debuts to three of his new signings, with defender Dan Casey and wide attackers James Tilley and Dáire O’Connor all included in a line-up that showed four changes from last November’s FAI Cup final. Vinny Perth selected the same Dundalk side that started that 2-1 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

City didn’t lay a glove on their opponents for the duration of the first half. While Caulfield’s men struggled in the final third, Dundalk had no such problems.

Hoban was the width of a post away from grabbing the game’s opening goal on nine minutes, his header from Robbie Benson’s corner coming back off the woodwork.

Michael Duffy, the 2018 PFAI Player of the Year, was involved in many of Dundalk’s most promising moments in attack. The influential Derry native had City goalkeeper Mark McNulty scrambling in the 15th minute as his free-kick sailed just wide.

They had to wait 36 minutes, but Dundalk eventually had the lead their dominance deserved. The opening goal arrived via a corner which was awarded after John Mountney’s shot deflected narrowly wide off Casey. When the ball was delivered by Benson, Massey rose highest to head home.

Kevin O'Connor celebrates with Dan Casey after scoring for Cork City. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

The advantage was doubled in first-half injury time. After City initially cleared the danger from a corner, the ball found its way back to Duffy. His cross located Hoban, whose glancing header beat McNulty.

With a two-goal deficit to overturn, City vastly improved their output upon the resumption of play. They finally registered an attempt on target in the 53rd minute when Graham Cummins forced a save from Gary Rogers with a strike from a difficult angle.

Just after the hour mark, Kevin O’Connor was introduced in place of Conor McCormack. O’Connor had only been on the pitch for three minutes when he beat Rogers to get City back into the game.

Dáire O’Connor — who had a very impressive first outing for his new club — was fouled just outside the Dundalk box, before namesake Kevin stepped up to produce a sublime strike which was reminiscent of his goal in this fixture in 2017.

City piled on the pressure in their search for an equaliser, yet Dundalk’s rearguard remained resolute. James Tilley put the ball in the Dundalk net in additional time, but Cummins — who teed up the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion youngster — had already been flagged for being in an offside position.

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth with the President's Cup. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack (Kevin O’Connor, 62), Gearoid Morrissey; Dáire O’Connor, Garry Buckley (captain), James Tilley; Graham Cummins.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland (captain), Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (Dean Jarvis, 90); John Mountney, Patrick McEleney (Sean Murray, 68), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly, 83).

Referee: Robert Hennessy

