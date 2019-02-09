This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Connor's goalscoring Cork City return not enough to deny Dundalk the President's Cup

The 2018 double winners prevailed this evening at Turner’s Cross.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 7:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,479 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4485744

Michael Duffy Michael Duffy in possession for Dundalk as Cork City's Shane Griffin looks on. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Cork City 1
Dundalk 2

Paul Dollery reports from Turner’s Cross

DUNDALK SHOWED FEW signs of experiencing difficulty in adapting to life after Stephen Kenny as they claimed the 2019 President’s Cup at the expense of a Cork City side who were aiming to win the silverware for the fourth year in a row.

While City had the better of the second period, an utterly dominant first half for the Lilywhites was enough to ensure that the silverware will be heading back up the N8 tonight.

Headed goals from Dane Massey and Patrick Hoban had Dundalk in the ascendancy at the break. Kevin O’Connor, whose return to Cork on loan from Preston North End was only confirmed yesterday, gave the home side hope by scoring with a spectacular free-kick just moments after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

However, it wasn’t enough for City to deny Dundalk in their first outing under new head coach Vinny Perth. Despite a much-improved display from the hosts after the restart, Perth’s side deserved their victory in front of a 2,777 crowd which included President Michael D Higgins.

President Michael D. Higgins President Michael D Higgins is introduced to the crowd before the game. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Cork City manager John Caulfield — who was without the injured Karl Sheppard — handed competitive debuts to three of his new signings, with defender Dan Casey and wide attackers James Tilley and Dáire O’Connor all included in a line-up that showed four changes from last November’s FAI Cup final. Vinny Perth selected the same Dundalk side that started that 2-1 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

City didn’t lay a glove on their opponents for the duration of the first half. While Caulfield’s men struggled in the final third, Dundalk had no such problems.

Hoban was the width of a post away from grabbing the game’s opening goal on nine minutes, his header from Robbie Benson’s corner coming back off the woodwork.

Michael Duffy, the 2018 PFAI Player of the Year, was involved in many of Dundalk’s most promising moments in attack. The influential Derry native had City goalkeeper Mark McNulty scrambling in the 15th minute as his free-kick sailed just wide.

They had to wait 36 minutes, but Dundalk eventually had the lead their dominance deserved. The opening goal arrived via a corner which was awarded after John Mountney’s shot deflected narrowly wide off Casey. When the ball was delivered by Benson, Massey rose highest to head home.

Kevin OÕConnor celebrates scoring his side's first goal Kevin O'Connor celebrates with Dan Casey after scoring for Cork City. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

The advantage was doubled in first-half injury time. After City initially cleared the danger from a corner, the ball found its way back to Duffy. His cross located Hoban, whose glancing header beat McNulty.

With a two-goal deficit to overturn, City vastly improved their output upon the resumption of play. They finally registered an attempt on target in the 53rd minute when Graham Cummins forced a save from Gary Rogers with a strike from a difficult angle.

Just after the hour mark, Kevin O’Connor was introduced in place of Conor McCormack. O’Connor had only been on the pitch for three minutes when he beat Rogers to get City back into the game.

Dáire O’Connor — who had a very impressive first outing for his new club — was fouled just outside the Dundalk box, before namesake Kevin stepped up to produce a sublime strike which was reminiscent of his goal in this fixture in 2017.

City piled on the pressure in their search for an equaliser, yet Dundalk’s rearguard remained resolute. James Tilley put the ball in the Dundalk net in additional time, but Cummins — who teed up the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion youngster — had already been flagged for being in an offside position. 

Vinny Perth celebrates with the President's Cup Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth with the President's Cup. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack (Kevin O’Connor, 62), Gearoid Morrissey; Dáire O’Connor, Garry Buckley (captain), James Tilley; Graham Cummins.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland (captain), Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (Dean Jarvis, 90); John Mountney, Patrick McEleney (Sean Murray, 68), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly, 83).

Referee: Robert Hennessy

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales equal their best-ever winning run but fail to secure bonus point in Rome
    Wales equal their best-ever winning run but fail to secure bonus point in Rome
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    Gareth Bale hits 100th Real Madrid goal in impressive derby win
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    SCOTLAND
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie