All-Ireland champions Tyrone win eight football All-Star awards, three each for Mayo and Kerry

2021 Football All-Star Team

Goalkeeper

1. Niall Morgan (Tyrone – Edendork) – 1st award.

Defenders

2. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone – Coalisland) – 2nd award after 2018.

3. Lee Keegan (Mayo – Westport) – 5th award after 2012, ‘13, ‘15 & ’16.

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry – Dingle) – 2nd award after 2019.

5. Conor Meyler (Tyrone – Omagh) – 1st award.

6. Kieran McGeary (Tyrone – Pomeroy) – 1st award.

7. Peter Harte (Tyrone – Errigal Ciarán) – 2nd award after 2016.

Midfielders

8. Brian Kennedy (Tyrone – Derrylaughan) – 1st award.

9. Matthew Ruane (Mayo – Breaffy) – 1st award.

Forwards

10. Niall Sludden (Tyrone – Dromore) – 1st award.

11. Paudie Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 1st award.

12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin – Castleknock) – 5th award after 2015-16, ‘18 & ’20.

13. Darren McCurry (Tyrone – Edendork) – 1st award.

14. David Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 3rd award after 2018 & ‘19.

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo – Belmullet) – 1st award.

***

CHAMPIONS TYRONE LEAD the way with eight winners on the 2021 Pwc GAA-GPA All-Star football team.

September’s Sam Maguire victors are heavily represented, equaling the county’s previous best of eight, which was set when they triumphed in 2005.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo have three players selected, the same number as Munster champions Kerry.

Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny completes the team and is the only player from the 2020 All-Star side to be picked again this year, after the selection was announced this evening.

It is a landmark fifth All-Star for Kilkenny, the same number reached by Mayo’s star defender Lee Keegan. The Westport man is now the most successful Mayo player in the scheme, while Kilkenny matches county men Brian Fenton and John O’Leary, lying one behind Stephen Cluxton.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Tyrone’s group is notable for the fact that there are six first-time winners from the county in Niall Morgan, Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary, Brian Kennedy, Niall Sludden and Darren McCurry.

The Mayo pair of Matthew Ruane and Ryan O’Donoghue, along with Kerry’s Paudie Clifford round off the set of players picking up a first award.

Tyrone duo Peter Harte and Pádraig Hampsey both win their second All-Star,, as does Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan, while the Kingdom’s star attacker David Clifford lands his third honour.