Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

All-Ireland champions Tyrone win eight football All-Star awards, three each for Mayo and Kerry

Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny is the only player from the 2020 All-Star side to be picked again this year.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 10 Dec 2021, 8:04 PM
1 hour ago 9,724 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5626921
Tyrone's Brian Kennedy and Mayo's Matthew Ruane both won All-Stars in midfield.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tyrone's Brian Kennedy and Mayo's Matthew Ruane both won All-Stars in midfield.
Tyrone's Brian Kennedy and Mayo's Matthew Ruane both won All-Stars in midfield.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

2021 Football All-Star Team

Goalkeeper

  • 1. Niall Morgan (Tyrone – Edendork) – 1st award.

Defenders

  • 2. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone – Coalisland) – 2nd award after 2018.
  • 3. Lee Keegan (Mayo – Westport) – 5th award after 2012, ‘13, ‘15 & ’16.
  • 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry – Dingle) – 2nd award after 2019.
  • 5. Conor Meyler (Tyrone – Omagh) – 1st award.
  • 6. Kieran McGeary (Tyrone – Pomeroy) – 1st award.
  • 7. Peter Harte (Tyrone – Errigal Ciarán) – 2nd award after 2016.

Midfielders

  • 8. Brian Kennedy (Tyrone – Derrylaughan) – 1st award.
  • 9. Matthew Ruane (Mayo – Breaffy) – 1st award.

Forwards

  • 10. Niall Sludden (Tyrone – Dromore) – 1st award.
  • 11. Paudie Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 1st award.
  • 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin – Castleknock) – 5th award after 2015-16, ‘18 & ’20.
  • 13. Darren McCurry (Tyrone – Edendork) – 1st award.
  • 14. David Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 3rd award after 2018 & ‘19.
  • 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo – Belmullet) – 1st award.

***

CHAMPIONS TYRONE LEAD the way with eight winners on the 2021 Pwc GAA-GPA All-Star football team.

September’s Sam Maguire victors are heavily represented, equaling the county’s previous best of eight, which was set when they triumphed in 2005.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo have three players selected, the same number as Munster champions Kerry.

Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny completes the team and is the only player from the 2020 All-Star side to be picked again this year, after the selection was announced this evening.

It is a landmark fifth All-Star for Kilkenny, the same number reached by Mayo’s star defender Lee Keegan. The Westport man is now the most successful Mayo player in the scheme, while Kilkenny matches county men Brian Fenton and John O’Leary, lying one behind Stephen Cluxton.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Tyrone’s group is notable for the fact that there are six first-time winners from the county in Niall Morgan, Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary, Brian Kennedy, Niall Sludden and Darren McCurry.

The Mayo pair of Matthew Ruane and Ryan O’Donoghue, along with Kerry’s Paudie Clifford round off the set of players picking up a first award.

Tyrone duo Peter Harte and Pádraig Hampsey both win their second All-Star,, as does Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan, while the Kingdom’s star attacker David Clifford lands his third honour.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie