New managers, young talent, top teams: Previewing the 2025 Women's Premier Division

154 DAYS ON from Athlone Town lifting the title for the first time in their history, the 2025 Women’s Premier Division season gets going this afternoon.

It has been a long five months, with plenty of change across the winter: Waterford are the new team gearing up for battle, while seven other clubs have had managerial switches.

Defending champions Athlone are among those with a new face at the helm; Colin Fortune filling the void left by Ciarán Kilduff. The former League of Ireland star guided the Midlanders to historic league success last October, but hours after they surrendered their FAI Cup crown to Shelbourne, Kilduff departed. He is now Dundalk men’s manager.

Retaining the title is the main challenge for Athlone as they navigate a period of change — without captain Laurie Ryan, who is not playing this year, and goalkeeper Katie Keane, who has joined Shamrock Rovers.

With Champions League football also in the equation, they have recruited Jamaican international Izzy Groves from London City Lionesses, and Ireland underage star Kelly Brady from the US collegiate system. Madie Gibson remains one of the standout talents in the league, with Chloe Singleton — on the comeback trail from a long-term injury — and Róisín Molloy other key players amidst impressive youth.

The TG4 cameras will be present as Athlone begin their title defence on home soil against Wexford this evening, following last weekend’s narrow President’s Cup defeat: Shelbourne reigned supreme when they renewed their rivalry at Tolka Park. It was a much tighter affair than October’s bizarre 6-1 FAI Cup final whitewash, but the hosts held on to win 2-1.

Shels are one of just four clubs under the same management, with Eoin Wearen set for his second season in charge. The Reds have been a consistent force, and many will be tipping them for a third title in five years.

Veteran trio Pearl Slattery, Rachel Graham and Noelle Murray encapsulate their consistency, and while there have been departures, Aoibheann Clancy is the latest marquee signing to join a raft of big names. Shels lost just one game last year — six draws ultimately blighted their charge as they finished second — and will be going all out again as they open their bid with a huge Dublin Derby at Tolka.

Shelbourne won the President's Cup last weekend. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Opponents Shamrock Rovers have also had managerial stability, with Collie O’Neill and co. set for their third campaign. The Hoops never really recovered from a slow start last year, and a fifth-placed finish will have been disappointing for a side targetting trophies.

Ruesha Littlejohn has reportedly been in talks with Rovers and the 87-cap Ireland midfielder would be a huge coup, especially after recent departures. The loss of Lia O’Leary to Bristol City was the most high-profile exit, but other top players like Jess Hennessy, Shauna Fox, Aoife Kelly and Amanda Budden have also left. Áine O’Gorman recommitting was a boost, while the retired Stephanie Zambra returns in a coaching capacity, with plenty of attacking firepower to work with.

One of last year’s title challengers, Galway United, have lost some of that following the retirement of Julie-Ann Russell and Jenna Slattery’s move to Scottish side Hearts. The short-term transfer of multi-sport Mayo star Rachel Kearns in her AFLW off-season should help, as Phil Trill aims to keep building with this young side.

The capture of Ireland international Niamh Farrelly was another good piece of business from the back-to-back All-Island Cup champions, who will be hoping to make further strides and improve on their third-placed finish in 2025.

Traditional heavyweights Wexford and Peamount United both have fresh faces at the helm, having signed off fourth and sixth respectively last season.

James O’Callaghan left Peas after over a decade — and three league titles — with his long-time assistant Emma Donohue taking the reins alongside Gary Seery.

Karen Duggan will continue to lead the pack as captain, while Budden and Summer Lawless will fill the goalkeeping void left by the legendary Niamh Reid-Burke. Rising talent will be instrumental, as always, with Croatian international Antea Guvo among the new additions linking up with teenage triple threat Jess Fitzgerald, Ellen Dolan and Freya Healy.

Jess Fitzgerald has been excellent for Peamount. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Sean Byrne, meanwhile, is tasked with leading Wexford. Ellen Molloy’s return from Sheffield United was big news in the off-season, and the talented midfielder will look to thrive again amidst home comforts and inspire the Slaneysiders. Aoife Kelly was another good get. Kylie Murphy, Rianna Jarrett and Ciara Rossiter have been stalwarts through the years, but they have lost another in the retiring Nicola Sinnott.

DLR Waves boss Laura Heffernan joins Peamount’s Emma Donohue as the only two female managers in the Women’s Premier Division, and they face off at Greenogue this evening. Heffernan has overseen eighth- and 10th-placed finishes since taking charge in May 2023. Last season was a disappointing one for DLR between injuries, surprise departures and a lack of consistency, but the return of Michelle Doonan and Nadine Clare should provide a spark as they blend experience with youth.

Bohemians (Alban Hysa), Cork City (Frank Kelleher), Treaty United (Sean Russell) and Sligo Rovers (Steve Feeney) are also operating under new management.

Hysa steps up from Bohemians U17s, having previously managed Treaty. He has retained most of Bohs’ key players and bolstered the squad with several impressive youngsters including 17-year-old Hannah Healy who joined from Shelbourne. The Dalymount Park outfit showed glimpses of promise last year, but they must now climb the table.

Kelleher is back in the Cork City hot-seat following Danny Murphy’s sudden exit. The 2017 FAI Cup winning boss has confirmed interesting returnees in Ireland underage international Fiana Bradley and All-Ireland camogie champion Laura Homan, while Alix Mendez was the headline departure as she moved to Aberdeen. After an up-and-down period, the Rebels will hope to compete from the off.

Former League of Ireland player Russell has taken over from Dominic Foley at Treaty United, following a much-improved seventh-placed finish last season. Russell spoke to The 42 about the team this week, having made the move from the U17 ranks along with several players. 15-year-old Madison McGuane is one to keep a close eye on.

And Feeney returns to steady the Sligo ship, the Bit O’Red finishing rock-bottom in 2024 with just one win from 20 games. Alongside skipper Emma Hansberry, Feeney must rebuild the team and restore confidence. The only way is up, as they say, and their former manager will hope to inspire that resurgence.

Newcomers Waterford, meanwhile, open their Women’s Premier Division journey with a Munster Derby away to Treaty United. Manager Gary Hunt has described it as a “litmus test” to gauge where the Blues are at; underage football the focus in recent years, while new signings like former Wexford goalkeeper Maeve Williams and ex-Cork City trio Danielle Burke, Lauren Walsh and Lauren Egbuloniu bring experience.

“What success will look like for us over the first year might be a little bit different,” as Hunt warned on his appointment.

Waterford manager Gary Hunt. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The league has grown drastically since its inception in 2011, but much more needs to be done.

A lot has been made of the perceived ‘disconnect’ with the Irish women’s national team. Concerns are growing around the direction of the game both domestically and at international level, as women’s football booms worldwide.

The TG4 broadcast deal has increased to 14 live games, but mainstream coverage of the league is often sparse. Lack of funds remains an ongoing issue in most quarters. Professional contracts have been far from widespread since their introduction in 2022. Interest levels should be higher than ever, though that doesn’t appear to be reflective in attendance figures, which are generally in the low hundreds.

TG4′s average peak audience growing 70% to 33,608 last season is encouraging, though.

Keep tuning in. The Women’s Premier Division is full of talent, with the standards rising year on year. It’s a hotbed for young players, with homegrown and overseas stars catching the eye each and every Saturday.

More often than not, title races go down to the wire, underdogs prevail, and there’s no shortage of excitement, drama and debate.

It all starts again this afternoon. However it unfolds, 2025 should be fun.

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division fixtures

