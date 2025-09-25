Conaty, Roarty and Thompson nominated for Young Footballer of the Year

ARMAGH’S Oisín Conaty, Finbarr Roarty of Donegal and Galway’s Matthew Thompson are the three nominees for the 2025 Young Footballer of the Year Award.

Conaty was outstanding in an Armagh side who reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where the 2024 champions were beaten by Kerry. Roarty established himself as a key part of the Donegal defence in his first season with Jim McGuinness’ team, while Galway corner-foward Thompson shone in his debut season of championship football.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The All-Stars take place on Friday 7 November.

2025 PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Nominees Oisín Conaty (Armagh)

Finbarr Roarty (Donegal)

Matthew Thompson (Galway)