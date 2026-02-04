Poll: Who will win the 2026 Six Nations?

AND SO IT BEGINS.

The 2026 Six Nations gets underway tomorrow evening in the Stade de France as Ireland take on the reigning champions France.

The first-round action continues on Saturday with the clash of Italy and Scotland taking centre stage before England host Wales later in the afternoon.

But who will be standing at the summit this year?

Andy Farrell’s side will be hoping to put a major dent in France’s title defence hopes with a big performance after a dismal display in this fixture at the Aviva Stadium last year.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up England will look to go one better in 2026 and will aim to start with a big scoreline against a much-maligned Wales outfit who have not won a Six Nations match for the last two years.

Italy and Scotland, as always, have plenty to prove and will want to have their name in the mix as the rounds progress.

With all that in mind, cast your vote below to select your 2026 champions.

