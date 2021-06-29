Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 29 June 2021
After 350 appearances and 12 trophies, 36-year-old Fernandinho commits to 9th Premier League season

The veteran midfielder has signed a one-year contract extension with Man City.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 11:51 AM
1 hour ago 1,014 Views 1 Comment
Manchester City's Fernandinho poses with his Premier League winners medal.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY captain Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract extension at the Premier League champions, saying he has unfinished business at the club.

The deal keeps the 36-year-old Brazilian at the Etihad Stadium until 2022 and he is targeting another shot at the Champions League after City lost to Chelsea in their first final in the competition last month.

“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet and so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they’re looking for,” said Fernandinho.

“In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets.”

He added: “If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the most happy person there.”

Fernandinho joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has made 350 appearances and won 12 domestic trophies during that time.

“Fernandinho’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain. “He is an outstanding footballer — one of the best in the world in his position — and an exemplary professional.

“Since he arrived in 2013, his attitude and consistency have been exceptional, and he has developed into one of our most influential players.”

