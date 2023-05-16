7 Irish players to watch out for at the U17 Euros

Mason Melia (St Patrick’s Athletic)

AT 15, Melia is already St Patrick’s Atheltic’s youngest-ever player, making his debut off the bench in last Friday’s 3-0 win over Drogheda. He might have figured in Monday’s game with Shamrock Rovers as well had he not been on international duty. At Richmond Park, he is at a club who are certainly willing to give young players a chance. Fellow teenagers Sam Curtis and Adam Murphy — both of whom were at one stage the club’s youngest-ever league appearance maker before Melia broke the record — have been getting plenty of minutes this season. And Melia will certainly be a big asset for Colin O’Brien’s men — highlights of his Irish underage career so far include a hat-trick in the 3-0 qualification win over Ukraine last March.

Nickson Okosun (Bohemians)

The man whose goal was responsible for Ireland sealing qualification in the first place. The Bohs attacker was introduced in the 94th minute with the score 2-2 in Ireland’s game with Cyprus before he netted a dramatic winner moments later, expertly controlling Naj Razi’s incisive through pass and slotting home with a calmness that starkly contrasted with the high tension of the moment. The 16-year-old featured in all six of Ireland’s qualifiers and also scored an important equaliser as the Boys in Green secured qualification in the initial phase amid a 1-1 draw with Norway. Colin O’Brien will be hoping he can produce more spectacular moments in the coming days.

Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers)

Another important member of Ireland’s squad, the 16-year-old attacking midfielder who can also play on either wing scored twice in Ireland’s qualifying campaign and set up Okosun’s all-important winner in the climactic match. It was not the only impressive aspect of his display against Cyprus as the above video highlights. And Razi, who has featured in the Uefa Youth League with Rovers, also holds Algerian citizenship. The website Football Talent Scout describes him as a “player with superb technique on the ball, fast direction shifts, short-dribbling, and good short-mid through passing ability,” while likening him to Leicester City star James Maddison.

Danny McGrath (Bohemians)

The 17-year-old midfielder has been named as vice-captain for the tournament and has made the bench twice already for Bohs’ senior team this season. He is also relatively unique in having his own website in which he is described as a “box to box” midfielder, while it is stated that he is eligible for “Ireland, England, Japan and Brazil,” and his languages are listed as “English (First), Portuguese (Fluent), Spanish (Working) and Italian (Basic)”. You can also view various clips of him in action for Ireland, consistently reading the game well, breaking up the play and controlling the ball in tight situations.

Stanley Ashbee (Hull City)

One of just two non-domestic-based players in the squad along with Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), although Derby County’s Niall McAndrew and Liverpool’s Trent Kone-Doherty would have been expecting to feature had they not been ruled out through injury. The 16-year-old defender is the son of former Hull City captain and Hall of Fame member Ian Ashbee while also working with former Ireland underage international Billy Clarke, who is U18s assistant coach at Hull. After earning his first caps last February, he told the Hull website about his father’s influence on him: “My dad will always try and get to all the camps that he can. I don’t think he has missed one yet so he is always there for me after the games to talk about how I have played and what I can improve on, which is great.”

Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers)

Named as captain for the tournament, the 16-year-old Shamrock Rovers youngster can play in both defence and midfield. Speaking to The Irish Independent recently, he recalled watching the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele and Festy Ebosele in Tallaght back in 2019, as they lined out for an Ireland U17s side that hosted the Euros. Despite the array of talent on that team, they suffered a group-stage exit, whereas Turley will be hoping he and his teammates can get through a group that includes hosts Hungary, Wales and Poland — games that will all be shown live on RTÉ. He started in five of Ireland’s six qualifiers though missed the climactic match against Cyprus after receiving a red card late on during the previous 3-0 win over Ukraine. He will undoubtedly be key once again if Ireland are to progress far in the tournament.

Matthew Moore (Cork City)

Moore has previously captained Ireland at U16 level, having signed for Cork City from Carrigaline United at U14 level. It was announced last month that the midfielder would link up with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in July for an undisclosed compensation package “which also ensures future benefits for Cork City FC as his career develops”. After the move was confirmed, Cork’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: “Matthew has been a pleasure to work with. His dedication to his game on and off the field has led to him reaching new levels each year. It is a testament also to the excellent work being done by our academy coaches. I have no doubt Matthew will excel at his new club.” Moreover, with Britain no longer an option for Irish 16-year-olds owing to the ramifications, it is a testament to Moore’s character that he is willing to join the growing contingent of Irish players testing themselves further afield, as they bid to play at the highest level possible.

Ireland Men’s Under-17 Squad



Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bohemians), Jason Healy (Waterford)

Defenders: Stanley Ashbee (Hull City), Daniel Babb (UCD), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford FC), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Rhys Bartley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Moore (Cork City), Danny McGrath (Bohemians), Taylor Mooney (Bohemians), Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Murray (Cork City), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Nickson Okosun (Bohemians), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers).



UEFA U17 European Championship fixtures/key dates (all times are Irish time)

Wednesday, May 17 | Poland MU17 v Ireland MU17, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest, KO 3.30pm

Saturday, May 20 | Ireland MU17 v Wales MU17, Pancho Arena, Felcsút, KO 3.30pm

Tuesday, May 23 | Ireland MU17 v Hungary MU17, Pancho Arena, Felcsút, KO 7pm

Saturday, May 27 | Quarter Finals, venue and KO time TBC

Tuesday, May 30 | Semi-Finals,/ FIFA U17 World Cup Play-Off venue and KO time TBC

Friday, May 2 | Final, venue and KO time TBC