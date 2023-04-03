Irish teenager makes move to Germany

IRISH TEENAGER Matthew Moore has left Cork City to join Hoffenheim, the Irish club have confirmed.

The Ireland U16 captain will link up with the side, who are currently 15th in the Bundesliga, in July.

A statement issued by the Leesiders said that the two teams had agreed on an “undisclosed compensation package in line with Fifa regulations, which also ensures future benefits for Cork City FC as his career develops”.

Moore originally joined Cork from Carrigaline United at U14 level and has since caught the eye at club and international level.

Cork City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: “This is a really good opportunity for Matthew, and we are pleased with how the discussions between the two clubs have progressed also. We have had a very positive and professional dialogue with Hoffenheim, and we are pleased with the outcome.

“Matthew has been a pleasure to work with. His dedication to his game on and off the field has led to him reaching new levels each year. It is a testament also to the excellent work being done by our academy coaches. I have no doubt Matthew will excel at his new club. We wish him all the best for the future.”