93rd-minute winner sees Bohs move to with four points of Shamrock Rovers

Waterford FC 1

Bohemians 2

MICHAEL BARKER SCORED a late winner as Bohemians snatched all three points with a 2-1 win over Waterford FC in the RSC.

A Rory Feely own goal gave Bohs the lead before Barker put into his own net, but the defender made up for it with a 93rd-minute winner.

Shane Duggan and Bastien Hery were first to threaten for Waterford, but neither could find a way to the back of the net.

For the visitors, Danny Mandroiu had two efforts in the space of 60 seconds. First, he forced Matthew Connor into a good save, before his long-range strike struck the top of the crossbar.

Waterford had strong appeals for a penalty turned down after a possible handball before Bohs struck the lead. Mandroiu and Conor Levingston linked up to play Luke-Wade Slater in down the right, and his powerful shot struck Waterford defender Feely and deflected into the corner of the net.

Dean Walsh, John Martin and Paddy Kirk all had chances, as both sides looked for the next goal.

But it was Waterford who levelled 15 minutes after the opener. Feely made ground down the right and his powerful cross struck Bohs defender Barker and nestled into the bottom corner.

Alan Reynolds’ side had a great chance on the stroke of half time; John Martin’s driven cross found Dean Walsh, but Bohs keeper Talbot made an excellent low save.

A slow start to the second half saw both sides with spells of possession without creating chances. The first clear-cut opportunity fell to Waterford’s Walsh, but he fired wide, before Talbot was out quick to save from Feely.

Keith Buckley threatened for Bohs, as they looked to regain the lead, but his header from Paddy Kirk’s cross sailed over the bar.

Cory Galvin then had two chances, but his first couldn’t beat Talbot, and his second drifted wide.

But it was Bohemians who grabbed a late, late winner. Danny Mandroiu with the low corner and Barker met it to fire into the bottom corner.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Damien Delaney, Maxi Kouogun, Rob Slevin, Shane Duggan, Karolis Chvedukas (Shane Griffin `87), JJ Lunney, Bastien Héry, John Martin (Cory Galvin `64), Dean Walsh

Bohemians: James Talbot, Derek Pender, Keith Ward (Ryan Graydon `73), Conor Levingston (Scott Allardice `73), Keith Buckley, James Finnerty, Danny Mandroiu, Paddy Kirk (Darragh Leahy `84), Michael Barker, Ryan Swan, Luke Wade Slater

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

