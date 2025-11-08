Arsenal's 10-game winning run ends amid 94th-minute drama

Updated at 20.16

Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal

ARSENAL’S 10-game winning run in all competitions was ended by Brian Brobbey’s stoppage-time equaliser that salvaged a 2-2 draw for Sunderland on Saturday.

The Gunners had not conceded for eight games before Saturday but could only extend their lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City, who host Liverpool on Sunday, to seven points.

Dan Ballard ended the Gunners’ run of clean sheets since 28 September to fire the Black Cats in front.

Victory would have lifted newly-promoted Sunderland into second, but thunderous finishes from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard turned the game around for Mikel Arteta’s men in the second half.

They could not close out a vital three points, however, as Brobbey outmuscled the normally imperious Gabriel Magalhaes to hook in Ballard’s flick on.

Arsenal dropping points is a welcome boost for their title rivals ahead of their showdown at the Etihad on Sunday.

City and Liverpool have dominated the English top flight over the past decade, and both sides would have been heartened by rare signs of cracks in Arsenal’s facade.

Liverpool sit fourth, now eight points off the top.

Sunderland went into the match unbeaten at the Stadium of Light on their return to the top flight, and their physical approach unsettled the visitors.

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka relished the challenge of facing his former side to knock the visitors off their stride.

The league leaders have relied on their strength from set pieces to catapult themselves into pole position for a first league title in 22 years.

Yet, this time, they were the ones to concede from a free-kick.

Ballard blasted into the roof of the net beyond David Raya to open the scoring on 36 minutes after bursting onto Nordi Mukiele’s header.

A Declan Rice free-kick from long range was the sum total of Arsenal’s efforts on target in the first half.

After the break, they were a more purposeful attacking threat.

Rice robbed Enzo Le Fe in midfield to begin the move for the equaliser before Mikel Merino teed up Saka, who fired low and hard past Robin Roefs on his weaker right foot.

Martin Zubimendi hit the bar as the Arsenal pressure mounted and eventually told spectacularly on 74 minutes.

Trossard used the decoy run of Riccardo Calafiori to open up space on the edge of the box before unleashing a drive into the top corner.

Sunderland showed the spirit that has seen them get off to a flying start to their first Premier League campaign in eight years.

Ballard beat Zubimendi to a cross into the box, and Brobbey showed a combination of strength and skill to hold off Gabriel and hook the ball beyond Raya.

There was still time for more heroics from Ballard as he blocked Merino’s goalbound effort after Roefs parried Calafiori’s header.

A point takes Sunderland level with Liverpool and Tottenham in fifth.

