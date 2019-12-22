Joy for Gattuso, as 94th-minute goal sees Napoli finally end 8-game winless run

NAPOLI NEEDED A goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time from Macedonian midfielder Elif Elmas to secure a comeback 2-1 win at Sassuolo.

It was their first victory in the league since 19 October having gone eight matches without a win.

Furthermore, it was a maiden triumph as coach for Gennaro Gattuso who replaced the sacked Carlo Ancelotti but whose first outing had ended in a 2-1 defeat to Parma last weekend.

Sassuolo were ahead after 29 minutes when 19-year-old Hamed Junior Traore volleyed home.

Brazilian Allan levelled for Napoli just before the hour with Elmas bundling home the winner in injury time.

Napoli are now eighth, seven points off the Champions League places.

🚨 NAPOLI WIN IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS!



🔵 Gattuso gets his first win, and Napoli's long winless streak is over! pic.twitter.com/QBZkSXOhbK — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 22, 2019

In other matches Sunday, ninth-placed Bologna saw off Lecce 3-2 wile Mario Balotelli came off the bench to score in Brescia’s 1-1 draw at Parma, while Atalanta thrashed Milan

Inter Milan and reigning champions Juventus are locked on 42 points at the top as the Italian league prepares to head into a two-week winter recess.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter beat Genoa 4-0 on Saturday while teammate Sebastiano Esposito became the club’s youngest scorer in more than 60 years.

Juventus had overcome Sampdoria 2-1 on Wednesday before taking on Lazio in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Lazio won 3-1 for a fifth Super Cup triumph.

© – AFP, 2019

