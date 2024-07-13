A special moment for one of Irish football's great servants

IT WAS not a bad Friday night for the Russell family.

Around the same time as John was guiding his Sligo Rovers side to an impressive 2-0 win over Bohemians, his sister Julie-Ann scored what could be an important goal in Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualification hunt.

The Girls in Green were already relegated to League B of the Nations League and were guaranteed to finish bottom of the group regardless of today’s outcome.

However, leading up to this qualification window, manager Eileen Gleeson emphasised the need to be pragmatic.

The team can still qualify for Euro 2025 via the playoffs and they are in a race with Poland for the final seeded spot.

Both sides were on zero points and ahead of this window, Ireland had a slightly better goal difference than the Poles (-7 compared to -10).

When Alessia Russo opened the scoring after just five minutes at Carrow Road, Gleeson and co might have feared a hammering.

England subsequently missed some good chances to add to their advantage amid a disastrous opening for their rivals.

Yet the Irish team grew more comfortable and confident as the game progressed. They coped better with the English attacks and alleviated the pressure, while swapping Caitlin Hayes and Niamh Fahey, with the latter moving into the centre of the back three, also made a difference.

Although a late consolation in a 2-1 loss might sound insignificant, in the end, it could be key in the context of qualification, particularly as Poland lost 3-1 to Austria on Friday to increase the goal difference between the two sides. Afterwards, Gleeson went so far as to call it “huge… A very important goal.”

And just as Gleeson had indicated during the week, Ireland weren’t “overly cavalier” on Friday night and the attackers had to feed off scraps.

The visitors registered just four shots compared to 16 for the hosts and had to make do with 35% possession.

A combination of good saves by Courtney Brosnan, excellent defending and wasteful finishing meant Ireland weren’t beaten heavily. Nevertheless, with England in cruise control for large parts of the contest, the gap in quality was wider than the 2-1 result suggested.

For those reasons, it is not a game that will live long in most Irish fans’ memory.

However, the one moment of real positivity came in the dying seconds.

A long Megan Campbell throw-in was flicked on by Louise Quinn and Caitlin Hayes before an alert Russell was on hand to convert with an opportunistic finish.

90 (+4)' - GOAL IRELAND



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿2-1🇮🇪



Julie-Ann Russel has Ireland's first goal of these qualifiers with the last kick of the game at Carrow Road #RTESport



📱Updates: https://t.co/jFJfThrIBg



📺Watch: https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/joqna4qCjP — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 12, 2024

Though straying frustratingly offside occasionally, the half-time substitute added pace, energy and work-rate to an Irish attack that had struggled to create much of note in the opening period, with Gleeson after the game praising the replacement’s “huge” impact.

Ireland lost the match but from Russell’s passionate celebration, it was obvious how much the goal meant to her personally.

It is easy to forget that the 33-year-old has 61 caps, having made her debut back in 2009 against Kazakhstan.

For various reasons, Russell has been used sparingly by the Irish team in recent times. She was based in Australia for several years, working for Microsoft, while she gave birth to a daughter, Rosie, whose first birthday was last month.

The call-up to this camp was her first since March 2020 and is on the back of superb form for Galway in the Women’s Premier Division.

“I didn’t know whether I’d come back playing after I got pregnant, it depended on my body and I felt really good and strong so I gave it a go,” she said during the week.

“I feel like I’m fitter and stronger for having Rosie. I don’t know what that is down to. I’m older and have more experience. My perspective has changed, she is my number one priority and that helps.”

She continued: “If you said this a few years ago, it would be unheard of. It’s just incredible to have her in [the camp], it just makes my life more easier. The FAI have been so accommodating and welcoming, I’m so grateful and I suppose if you said back in 2017 people said you may have had a baby in the camp, you would have laughed. It’s come on so much and I’m so grateful.”

Named Player of the Month for March, Russell is a big reason why Galway United currently sit third in the table.

She is from a different era to younger squad members like 21-year-old Emily Murphy who Russell replaced at half-time.

When the ex-Salthill Devon attacker emerged as a top prospect in the late 2000s, the women’s game was in a less healthy place compared to today. Football was not necessarily considered viable as a career even for hugely talented players.

In addition to the Australian spell, there were short stints at Los Angeles Strikers and Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Yet most of Russell’s football career has been spent starring in the Irish top flight, having additional commitments simultaneously and being in exile from the international team for a considerable portion of her time in Australia.

“From a young age, I’ve been used to having a hectic life, playing football and studying. I’ve always been able to balance everything with work and throw in a baby now, I just love it. I’ll keep playing while my body can and until I fall out of love with it. At the moment I’m happy and I’ll continue.”

“I’m having the time of my life at the moment,” an emotional Russell added to RTÉ afterwards after scoring against the European champions.

It is tempting to describe the Irish star as a consummate professional, but that is not technically the case given the scant resources afforded to women’s domestic football in Ireland.

However, Russell, who completed the New York Marathon a few months ago, looked very much at home on Friday evening despite being surrounded by countless higher-profile, world-class players used to competing on the biggest stages of the game.