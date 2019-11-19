Aaron Barry makes First Division switch following Cork City departure

AARON BARRY HAS opted for a move to the First Division for the 2020 League of Ireland season.

The 26-year-old centre-back, who was a free agent after his Cork City deal expired, has signed for Bray Wanderers.

Following their Premier Division and FAI Cup double success of 2017, Cork City snapped Barry up on a two-year deal.

Amid stiff competition for defensive places provided by the likes of Alan Bennett, Sean McLoughlin, Conor McCarthy and Damien Delaney, Barry’s spell on Leeside didn’t work out as he would have hoped.

The Arklow native spent last season on loan with Bohemians, making 19 league appearances as the Gypsies secured Europa League qualification by finishing third.

Barry’s time in the League of Ireland began when he joined Derry City in 2014. He had previously been on the books at Sheffield United, with whom he reached an FA Youth Cup final.

