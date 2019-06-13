This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 striker returns to England following loan spell at Waterford

Aaron Drinan is heading back to Ipswich Town after scoring seven goals for Waterford this season.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 2:01 PM
18 minutes ago 598 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4680996
Aaron Drinan in possession for the Ireland U21s during yesterday's Toulon Tournament semi-final against Brazil.
Image: INPHO/TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis 
Aaron Drinan in possession for the Ireland U21s during yesterday's Toulon Tournament semi-final against Brazil.
Aaron Drinan in possession for the Ireland U21s during yesterday's Toulon Tournament semi-final against Brazil.
Image: INPHO/TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis 

WATERFORD HAVE CONFIRMED that Aaron Drinan’s second spell with the club has come to an end.

Drinan joined the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side on loan from Ipswich Town ahead of the start of the 2019 season in February.

The 21-year-old striker made a significant impact at the RSC by scoring seven times, which leaves him in joint-second — alongside Dinny Corcoran of Bohemians and behind Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban — in the goalscoring charts at present.

Waterford were understandably keen to extend his loan, but Drinan has now been recalled by Ipswich, who are preparing for their first season in the third tier of English football for 62 years.

The Tractor Boys, who are currently under the management of former Celtic captain Paul Lambert, were relegated at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after finishing at the bottom of the Championship, 13 points adrift of safety.

Drinan first joined Ipswich from Waterford in January 2018, when current Republic of Ireland senior manager Mick McCarthy was in charge at Portman Road. He was previously on the books at hometown club Cork City.

The Ireland U21 international came off the bench for Stephen Kenny’s side in the 82nd minute of yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament.

Drinan, who also had a spell on loan at English National League side Sutton United last season, should be confident of finally making his mark for Ipswich in League One, having yet to experience first-team action with the Suffolk outfit.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie