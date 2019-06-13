Ireland U21 striker returns to England following loan spell at Waterford

Aaron Drinan in possession for the Ireland U21s during yesterday's Toulon Tournament semi-final against Brazil.

WATERFORD HAVE CONFIRMED that Aaron Drinan’s second spell with the club has come to an end.

Drinan joined the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side on loan from Ipswich Town ahead of the start of the 2019 season in February.

The 21-year-old striker made a significant impact at the RSC by scoring seven times, which leaves him in joint-second — alongside Dinny Corcoran of Bohemians and behind Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban — in the goalscoring charts at present.

Waterford were understandably keen to extend his loan, but Drinan has now been recalled by Ipswich, who are preparing for their first season in the third tier of English football for 62 years.

The Tractor Boys, who are currently under the management of former Celtic captain Paul Lambert, were relegated at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after finishing at the bottom of the Championship, 13 points adrift of safety.

Drinan first joined Ipswich from Waterford in January 2018, when current Republic of Ireland senior manager Mick McCarthy was in charge at Portman Road. He was previously on the books at hometown club Cork City.

The Ireland U21 international came off the bench for Stephen Kenny’s side in the 82nd minute of yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament.

Drinan, who also had a spell on loan at English National League side Sutton United last season, should be confident of finally making his mark for Ipswich in League One, having yet to experience first-team action with the Suffolk outfit.

