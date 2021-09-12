Watch: Limerick star Gillane fires two goals in under a minute in club championship action

Another deadly display before the posts from Aaron Gillane. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LIMERICK HURLING STAR Aaron Gillane fired two goals in under a minute in championship action for his club today.

Fresh off another All-Ireland win with the Treaty county, Gillane’s stunning seventh-minute double laid the foundations for Patrickswell’s 3-21 to 0-17 win over Ahane at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

His first came after a long ball in from Cian Lynch; Gillane typically-brilliant in retrieving in the air before rifling home.

The green flag was barely down before it was raised once again; the 25-year-old getting on the end of another long-range delivery inside, skillfully carving out a lovely individual effort. His first shot on goal was blocked down, but Gillane made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Tom O’Brien scored Patrickswell’s third goal, which also came in the first half, as they roared back into contention in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship following their opening defeat at the hands of Doon.