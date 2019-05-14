This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick and Kerry forwards honoured with opening GAA Player of the Month awards for 2019

Aaron Gillane and Sean O’Shea were recognised for their league displays this spring.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 14 May 2019, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,417 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4633709

LIMERICK HURLER AARON Gillane and Kerry footballer Sean O’Shea have landed the the opening GAA player of the month awards for the 2019 season.

pjimage (2) Limerick's Aaron Gillane and Kerry's Sean O'Shea starred this spring. Source: INPHO

The PWC GAA-GPA scheme saw Gillane and O’Shea chosen as the individual stars with the April award rewarding their displays throughout the Allianz leagues.

Gillane was part of the Limerick squad that delivered the county’s first hurling league title since 1997, shooting 1-9 in their victory in that final over Waterford in Croke Park. That scoring return brought his tally to 2-45 from the spring campaign.

O’Shea did not taste success in their league decider against Mayo, notching 0-5 as Kerry fell short in the football showdown in Croke Park. There was no disputing O’Shea’s status as Kerry’s main man throughout the league though, he finished with 1-55 to his credit as proof of his scoring capabilities for the Kingdom.

