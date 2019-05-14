Limerick and Kerry forwards honoured with opening GAA Player of the Month awards for 2019

LIMERICK HURLER AARON Gillane and Kerry footballer Sean O’Shea have landed the the opening GAA player of the month awards for the 2019 season.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane and Kerry's Sean O'Shea starred this spring. Source: INPHO

The PWC GAA-GPA scheme saw Gillane and O’Shea chosen as the individual stars with the April award rewarding their displays throughout the Allianz leagues.

Gillane was part of the Limerick squad that delivered the county’s first hurling league title since 1997, shooting 1-9 in their victory in that final over Waterford in Croke Park. That scoring return brought his tally to 2-45 from the spring campaign.

O’Shea did not taste success in their league decider against Mayo, notching 0-5 as Kerry fell short in the football showdown in Croke Park. There was no disputing O’Shea’s status as Kerry’s main man throughout the league though, he finished with 1-55 to his credit as proof of his scoring capabilities for the Kingdom.

Aaron Gillane is the @PwCIreland GAA/@gaelicplayers All-Stars Hurling Player of the Month for April. The treaty man has shown impressive form for @LimerickCLG as he picks up his award today. Comhghairdeas leat! pic.twitter.com/8z5cpkyxSC — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 14, 2019 Source: The GAA /Twitter

