Ireland's Aaron Hill two games away from Crucible debut

IRELAND’S AARON Hill is just two games away from a debut at the Crucible.

The Cork native earned a comfortable 10-0 win over Haris Tahir of Pakistan at the Halo World Snooker Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.

Hill next faces Anthony McGill of Scotland in the third round.

Two more victories will see the 23-year-old qualify to compete at the Crucible for the first time.

1997 World champion Ken Doherty could also join him there, after defeating England’s Haydon Pinhey 10-3 on Wednesday.

The Dubliner is set to compete against Englishman David Lilley in the second round.

Antrim pair Robbie McGuigan and Jordan Brown are also in action currently.

McGuigan trails England’s Mark Davis 5-4, and Brown is 4-3 up against Farakh Ajaib of Pakistan.

You can view the scores of all the qualifiers here.