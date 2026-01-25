Aaron McEneff leaves Shamrock Rovers for Glentoran

AARON MCENEFF HAS left Shamrock Rovers to join Glentoran in the Northern Ireland Premiership
Thirty-year-old McEneff won two league titles and two FAI Cups across two separate spells for Rovers, but has now left Tallaght for an undisclosed fee to join a side managed by ex-Bohemians boss Declan Devine.
“For me, it feels like the perfect fresh start,” McEneff said after the announcement.
“Once I spoke with Declan [Devine] and Paddy [McCourt] and heard about the standards they expect every day and where they believe this club is going, it was something I couldn’t say no to.
“The Irish Premiership is a league that’s going from strength to strength and it is one I’m really looking forward to competing in. This team has huge potential, but it only matters if you deliver. I’ve come here to win, nothing else. I can’t wait to get in, meet everyone properly and get started.”
“This is a statement signing for Glentoran”, said Devine. “Aaron is one of the top midfielders on the island of Ireland.”
Glentoran are third in the league, 13 points off leaders Larne, albeit with two games in hand. McEneff’s younger brother, Jordan, plays with Larne.
