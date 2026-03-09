After 0-13 return against Kilkenny, Niland shining as part of Galway's exciting young group

WHEN THE GALWAY hurlers lost their first two league games, a sense of optimism seemed to drown out any panic about results.

Micheál Donoghue had unveiled some fresh young faces, and first impressions were good. Debutants were proving they could survive against All-Ireland finalists Tipperary and Cork. And from that new cast of stars, Aaron Niland from Clarinbridge has emerged as a headline act.

The younger brother of Evan is in the midst of a memorable breakthrough, harvesting a return of 0-27 (16f, 1’65) from five outings in Division 1A. His superb performance against Kilkenny on Saturday evening accounts for almost half of that tally. A dead ball specialist, as well as lively forward, there’s lots to get excited about this player.

There were plenty of highlights to pore over from Niland’s 13 points as Galway inflicted a 0-35 to 0-17 drubbing on the Cats, their biggest defeat since 1954.

(Skip to 0.45 for Niland’s point)

With four minutes on the clock, he collects the ball from Darren Morrissey in a tight area but accelerates away from the Kilkenny cover into clear space and swings over a point.

Galway playing the better huring and Aaron Niland tags on a nice score to move them further ahead against Kilkenny.



📺RTÉ2/https://t.co/ZfZ9mA9XTY

— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) March 7, 2026

His brilliant use of balance and athleticism is evident again in this score after 18 minutes.

He gathers a pass around the midfield area and dances past David Blanchfield before steadying himself for a routine shot between the posts. Galway were already starting to assert their dominance at that stage, opening up a 0-10 to 0-5 lead in Pearse Stadium.

Aaron Niland sends it high and over the bar 🎯@Galway_GAA extend the lead to 5!#AllianzLeagues #GALvKK — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 7, 2026

He put Galway five clear again with this fine effort 10 minutes later. Ronan Glennon launched the attack with a well-taken sideline cut, finding Niland up along the wing.

After shrugging off the challenge of Rory Garrett, Niland tapped the ball up to himself and squeezed his shot inside the post from a difficult angle.

Niland was a menace for Kilkenny throughout his 63 minutes on the pitch, eventually making way for Oisín Lohan. Cathal Mannion picked up the man-of-the-match award for his six points from play but Niland was also a strong candidate for the honour.

He still has one year left with the Galway U20s and was actually expected to make his senior bow for Galway last season when he was still in secondary school. He reached the Croke Cup final with Presentation College Athenry in 2025, scoring 1-2 as they lost out to Thurles CBS in Croke Park.

Jason Rabbitte, another newcomer for the Galway seniors, also featured that day and scored a point. The pair were also on the pitch together for the Galway minors when they lost the 2023 All-Ireland final to Clare.

But Niland had also suffered a serious hamstring injury last year which pushed his arrival to the major leagues into 2026.

His seamless transition is no surprise given his underage pedigree. In the 2022 minor hurling championship, Niland finished fourth in the scoring charts with 2-39 as Galway ended their season at the semi-final stage. They lost out to Tipperary after a high-scoring battle which ended 3-24 to 3-20, with Niland posting 2-11 (7f).

Niland was the top-scorer in 2023 with 4-72.

He recovered from his hamstring injury last year to line out for the Galway U20s who lost out to Dublin in the Leinster semi-final.

His club form deserves recognition too, helping Clarinbridge reach the Galway SHC quarter-finals last year. He scored two goals in a 2-14 to 1-18 defeat to the reigning champions Loughrea who went on to defend their crown, and also ended the season as All-Ireland finalists.

Niland’s second goal was a tasty finish with some neat stickwork.

Similar to Niland, Athenry’s Jason Rabbitte is also making the most of his opportunity under Donoghue. He tapped over a point after coming on against Kilkenny to add to the six points he had already banked in the league. His aerial ability is one of his biggest strengths and he could be Galway’s target man this year.

Castlegar forward Darragh Neary has also impressed since making his introduction while Cian Daniels from the Tommy Larkins club looks to be a natural fit at midfield.

Loughrea defender Kieran Hanrahan looks to be a sturdy option at corner-back. He was key to containing Kilkenny at the weekend. His clubmate Cullen Killeen could make a splash too as the season unfolds after both players came through a long season with their club which ended in All-Ireland final heartache against Ballygunner.

There are other exciting young players across the Galway team including Joshua Ryan, Cillian Trayers and Rory Burke who are still in the early stages of their senior careers. Trayers is making a strong case for inclusion in defence for the championship while Ryan looks comfortable in the full-back line.

Burke top-scored for Galway in their league opener against Tipperary with 1-3 and finished with four points against Kilkenny including a beautiful sideline cut in the second half.

Cathal Mannion spoke about the young pups in the Galway squad while accepting his man-of-the-match award from RTÉ.

'Everyone is putting up their hand which is very important'



'Everyone is putting up their hand which is very important'

Man of the match Cathal Mannion talks to #RTESport after Galway#s 0-35 to 0-17 Allianz League win over Kilkenny — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) March 7, 2026

“There’s loads of new young lads coming in bringing loads of energy. Everyone is pushing at training hard, pushing for spots which is what you need. Everyone is putting up their hand which is very important going forward.

“I’ve definitely seen it in them. You’re talking about the likes of Jason Rabbitte, Aaron Niland, Cian Daniels — they’re just bringing everything up a few levels each day.

“It’s no surprise for them to be delivering on days like today.”

Galway limped out of the championship last year after an All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tipperary with just six of that starting team lining up to face Kilkenny at the weekend. The emphasis on youth is bearing fruit for Galway who have won their last three league outings.

Another big test awaits in two weeks, in what is essentially a league semi-final against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds. Another opportunity for these rising talents to demonstrate their ability against hurling heavyweights.