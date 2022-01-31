Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave Juventus

RANGERS COULD sign Aaron Ramsey in a sensational transfer-deadline swoop, according to reports in Italy.

Reports claim Juventus are prepared to accept Rangers’ offer for the out-of-favour Wales international, whose contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023.

The likes of Wolves, Burnley and Newcastle have also been credited with interest in the 31-year-old former Arsenal midfielder.

Rangers could be busy with reports claiming the Scottish champions are close to a deal for 20-year-old Lechia Gdansk right-back Mateusz Zukowski.

The Ibrox club could yet decide to go back in for pre-contract signing John Souttar following a failed bid around 10 days ago.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson confirmed on Monday lunchtime there had been no fresh offer and that Souttar missed training purely because of the minor ankle knock that forced him off against Motherwell on Saturday.

Hearts are assessing potential options in case Souttar leaves late on but otherwise will not be signing anyone.

“We’re actively looking to see what’s out there in the market,” Neilson said. “We’ve said all along it has to be the right one that comes in.

“There’s no panic here because we’ve got other good defenders here but first and foremost I’d like to keep John if we can. I’m very happy with the squad. If we can keep hold of John, it will be a brilliant window.”

Dundee United have been tipped to secure a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola.

The 20-year-old Nigerian midfielder was previously on the books of Lincoln and Huddersfield and is a similar player to the recently-departed Jeando Fuchs.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stated on Friday that he did not expect any more incomings, although he had earlier claimed they would remain agile. The likes of Vasilis Barkas, Boli Bolingoli and Albian Ajeti could move on, while Osaze Urhoghide is expected to go out on loan.

Aberdeen sold Ryan Hedges to Blackburn on Sunday, but the prospects of Calvin Ramsay leaving reduced when Bologna announced the signing of Dutch right-back Denso Kasius from FC Utrecht.

Hibernian were linked with a fresh move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath on Sunday, with Alex Gogic reportedly going the other way.

But manager Shaun Maloney stated earlier that he hoped the final piece of his January business would be a new attacker to replace Martin Boyle.

Republic of Ireland midfielder McGrath has also been linked with the likes of Wigan and Birmingham.

Bottom two St Johnstone and Dundee are both trying to bolster their squads after slipping further adrift following their weekend postponements. Dundee could look to speed up pre-contract deals for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden and Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie.

Well boss Graham Alexander vowed not to lose Lamie this month and added: “We have got to be ready to act if anything happens with any of our players, but we are happy with where the squad is right now. The plan is to keep everyone on board.”

St Mirren and Ross County are actively pursuing targets, with the Staggies hopeful of keeping the Premiership’s top goalscorer Regan Charles-Cook, who has been linked with Hibs and several English clubs.

Livingston loaned long-serving Keaghan Jacobs to Falkirk on Saturday and players are more likely to depart the Tony Macaroni Arena than come in.