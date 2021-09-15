Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 15 September 2021
New Zealand's Aaron Smith out of Rugby Championship, could miss northern hemisphere tour

The All Blacks play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on 13 November.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Sep 2021
New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith.
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO

ALL BLACKS SCRUM-HALF Aaron Smith confirmed Wednesday he will miss the rest of the Rugby Championship and is in doubt for the team’s northern hemisphere tour – which includes a 13 November meeting with Ireland in Dublin – as he awaits the birth of his second child.

The 101-Test veteran played New Zealand’s two opening Championship fixtures in Auckland but did not travel to Australia for the rest of the tournament.

Smith said he would remain in New Zealand because he did not want to be stranded in Australia for the baby’s birth, due in November.

Under New Zealand’s strict Covid-19 border controls, overseas arrivals must complete two weeks in quarantine and Smith said it was unlikely could book a spot at short notice.

It means he will miss New Zealand’s three remaining Championship matches, one against Argentina and two against South Africa.

The All Blacks will then go to the United States and Europe on a tour that includes Tests in Wales, Ireland and France.

“The door isn’t completely closed to me joining the team for the northern tour if our baby comes early,” Smith said.

“In this environment anything can happen so I’ve got an open mind.”

Smith said that while in New Zealand he would play for the Manawatu Turbos in the domestic NPC competition.

