Man United-linked Wan-Bissaka rules out summer transfer

AARON WAN-BISSAKA says he will not be joining the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City this summer, as he plans to remain at Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old, who has been transformed from a winger into a full-back, has enjoyed an excellent season with the Eagles — making 37 appearances in all competitions.

That form has brought interest from some of the league’s richest clubs, with Man United reportedly eyeing him up as a replacement for the outgoing Antonio Valencia.

However, the England U21 international has brushed off the speculation, insisting that he will still be a Palace player next season.

“The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed,” Wan-Bissaka told the Evening Standard.

But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season.

“I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”

