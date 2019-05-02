This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 May, 2019
Man United-linked Wan-Bissaka rules out summer transfer

The Crystal Palace full-back has been attracting interest from several Premier League’s top clubs, but insists he will still be an Eagles player next season.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 May 2019, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,180 Views 4 Comments
Wan-Bissaka in action against Spurs last month.
Image: Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport
Image: Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport

AARON WAN-BISSAKA says he will not be joining the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City this summer, as he plans to remain at Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old, who has been transformed from a winger into a full-back, has enjoyed an excellent season with the Eagles — making 37 appearances in all competitions. 

That form has brought interest from some of the league’s richest clubs, with Man United reportedly eyeing him up as a replacement for the outgoing Antonio Valencia. 

However, the England U21 international has brushed off the speculation, insisting that he will still be a Palace player next season. 

“The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed,” Wan-Bissaka told  the Evening Standard.

But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season.

“I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.” 

