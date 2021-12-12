George Russell calls Abu Dhabi Grand Prix conclusion ‘absolutely unacceptable’

GEORGE RUSSELL REFLECTED on an “absolutely unacceptable” conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Max Verstappen claimed a controversial late victory over Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen claimed his first-ever World Championship title – and denied Hamilton his eighth – after benefiting from a late safety car that bunched up the pack to surge past his British rival on the final lap.

British driver Russell, who is due to join Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022, said on Twitter: “Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable.

“I cannot believe what we’ve just seen.”

Emphasising his point, Russell added in another tweet: “THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!!”

Former world champion Damon Hill, speaking on Sky Sports, said: “If they (Mercedes) can prove the rule was wrongly applied then they have got a case, but I don’t think any of the regulations are blindingly clear.

“Unfortunately, messages were coming out (from the race director) that were contradictory.

“I do think this championships has been run in a different way – they have tried to let the racing happen and race on track to the very end.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

George Russell. Source: Florent Gooden

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, told Sky Sports: “It’s been a high stakes, intense competition.

“Toto (Wolff) and I have had our moments, but full respect to him and Mercedes. I feel like it is the right result, the (drivers’ and constructors’).

“Mercedes are such a quality team. They’ve got stronger and stronger over the years. That’s what has made this so intense – on-track, off-track, between the drivers and Toto and I, the pit crews, the strategy, the development.”