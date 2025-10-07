League of Ireland academies to get €3m funding in budget

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has been granted €3 million in the 2026 budget toward the development of professional academies, The 42 understands.
The funding falls short of the €4.45 million the FAI sought in an investment proposal submitted last week to the government.
Within that proposal, the FAI sought an 11-year investment, consisting of three stages: An initial ramp-up phase of €4.45 million in each of two years; a ‘full funding’ phase of €8 million for five-straight years; and eventually a four-year ramp down phase, by which point the FAI say the yield on the State’s initial investment will begin to be reaped.
The initial ‘ramp-up’ phase proposes that the first tranche of funding will be used by clubs to hire a full-time academy director along with a head of coaching and an academy administrator.
Though the funding falls short of the total initially proposed, FAI sources say it has been promised on a multi-annual basis and will be increased should the FAI and clubs meet their targets and objectives.
The money will be distributed from Sport Ireland to the FAI, who will in turn share the money with clubs. The FAI have proposed that the money will be paid into a separate and standalone bank account, and the process will be subject to an oversight committee, which will include Sport Ireland representatives.
It marks a successful lobbying campaign by the FAI, specifically its League of Ireland department, for a multi-year State investment to kickstart investment in elite player production, a realm in which Irish football is lagging painfully behind.
This has been highlighted by the recent struggles of the senior men’s international team, and has been made more urgent by Brexit, with Irish youngsters no longer able to move to well-resourced British academies until the age of 18. They had previously been allowed to move from the age of 16.
A recent FAI audit found that none of the League of Ireland clubs employ at least four full-time academy coaches, compared with 36% of the professional clubs in the countries ranked between 51 and 100 in the Fifa rankings.
The FAI’s funding is the largest amount received by a sports body in the 2026 budget.
The Gaelic Players Association has been given an additional €1.56 million toward their State grants, which falls short of the €4.4 million for which they lobbied. The GPA requested the additional funds to take the total grant money paid by the State to €10 million, working out at €2,500 per player.
The IRFU received €727,000 in additional funding, while an additional €1.5 million has been allocated to high performance funding.
“This provides for a €10.7 million increase in current expenditure for Sport Ireland, €3 million of which will support the establishment of League of Ireland football academies,” said Jack Chambers, the Minister for Public Expenditure.
“Ireland has a proud footballing history – at both domestic and international level.
“However, despite the enthusiasm for the game here, our youth development structures have not kept pace with other countries.
“In addition, rules changes following Brexit mean more young Irish players are staying in our domestic system for longer.
“This presents us with a responsibility – but also an enormous opportunity – to nurture our brightest young talents here at home and provide them with the best environment to fulfil their potential.
“The investment I am announcing here today is the start of a multi-annual commitment from this Government to focus on grassroots and build a new era for football in our country.”
With reporting by David Sneyd
