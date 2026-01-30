SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE announced the signing of teenager Adam Brennan from UCD.
The 18-year-old had previously been linked with a move to the Championship, with Hull City among the clubs reportedly interested in securing the midfielder’s services.
Brennan is an Ireland U19 international and is the first player to come through every level of the UCD Academy and represent the first team.
Last season, Brennan registered nine goals and 12 assists across 28 games in the First Division.
“When Ronan Finn left here, we obviously kept in touch and I mentioned Adam to him some time back,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.
“Ronan laughed and said he’s the next one. So we’ve monitored Adam very closely and we really like the type he is. He’s really aggressive in the final third, commits people, wants to beat players, wants to make things happen. We knew Josh Honohan was going to leave for some time and Adam was one of our targets for that position. So we’re delighted to get him in.
He has turned down Championship clubs to come here, which says everything about his commitment to us, we believe he has a really high ceiling and we’re looking forward to seeing him in the team.
“He’s fearless in the final third,” Bradley added.
“He dribbles really strongly with the ball, makes things happen, can go right or left, he’s two footed. I believe we can make him better, add goals to his game and he’s a very exciting player.
“I’m hoping he’ll be registered in time to play against Derry (tomorrow) and get him on the pitch as soon as possible and get a feel for it.
“We hope that he can impact us right now, but we need to remember he’s only 18 and we’ll have to protect him, as we do with all our young players and choose the right times to put him in and take him out.”
Rovers win race to sign UCD teenager previously linked with Championship move
