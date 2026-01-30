Rovers win race to sign UCD teenager previously linked with Championship move

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE announced the signing of teenager Adam Brennan from UCD.

The 18-year-old had previously been linked with a move to the Championship, with Hull City among the clubs reportedly interested in securing the midfielder’s services.

Brennan is an Ireland U19 international and is the first player to come through every level of the UCD Academy and represent the first team.

Last season, Brennan registered nine goals and 12 assists across 28 games in the First Division.

“When Ronan Finn left here, we obviously kept in touch and I mentioned Adam to him some time back,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.