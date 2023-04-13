Ireland-capped Adam Byrne among 8 players to leave Connacht this summer

EIGHT CONNACHT PLAYERS, including Ireland-capped Adam Byrne, are set to leave the province at the end of this season.

Connacht confirmed on Thursday that Byrne’s time at The Sportsground will come to an end this summer, with Leva Fifita, Conor Fitzgerald, Seán Masterson and Ciaran Booth also departing.

Advertisement

Winger Alex Wootton, 28, and hooker Shane Delahunt, 29, both announced their retirements from professional rugby in recent weeks while former Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion is joining Bristol Bears in the Premiership, where he will be reunited with head coach Pat Lam.

“The eight men have each made their own unique contributions to Connacht Rugby, so I’d like to thank them and wish them every success in the future, wherever their path may take them,” Director of Rugby Andy Friend said.

“I’m sure they’ll get a well-deserved reception when we acknowledge them on the pitch after our final home game against Cardiff on Saturday.”

Friend also thanked coaches Mossy Lawler and Dewald Senekal as they both prepare to move on at the end of the season, with Lawler to join Munster as skills coach and Senekal moving to Oyonnax who are gunning for promotion back to France’s Top 14.

“They’ve both played very important roles in the development of the squad in that time, and to them and their families I wish them every happiness in the future.”