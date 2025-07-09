Cork homecoming 'too big of a risk' for Adam Idah, says Celtic boss Rodgers

CELTIC MANAGER BRENDAN Rodgers has explained the decision not to play Adam Idah in a potential Cork homecoming last night.

The Hoops beat Cork City 2-1 to win the Cork Super Cup at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but Republic of Ireland striker Idah did not feature.

“Obviously emotionally, it would have been lovely and I’d love to have played him but those international guys have only come back Friday,” Rodgers told his post-match press conference, as videod by RedFM Sport.

“He trained hard this morning along with the other guys. It’s just too big of a risk to come back in after being out for the summer. We normally would give them at least a week before they would play.

“Adam and Kieran (Tierney) and all those guys, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate. They’re all guys that only came back in Friday. We have to give them a certain amount of rest and recovery, so tonight, it’s just too big a risk.”

Liam Scales was the other absent Irish international, while Sligo native Johnny Kenny played the first half for Celtic. Colby Donovan scored a late winner for the Scottish champions in front of 26,580 fans after Matthew Murray had cancelled out Luke McCowan’s opener.

Asked if Idah was disappointed or if he understood the situation, Rodgers contuned: “No, no, he knows. I think for him it’s just amazing for him to be back home here.

“When I told him last year we were going to be coming to Cork, he was really excited about it. If the international games were obviously at a different time, he would have been back in earlier and then trained and been at a good level.

“But no, he understood why he wasn’t. I know he’s loved being back here for this short time.”

Idah joined Celtic from Norwich City last February, initially on loan, before signing a five-year permanent contract in August. The 24-year-old who began his footballing journey at College Corinthians, scored 20 goals last season, including three in the Champions League.