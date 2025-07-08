Celtic hit late winner against Cork City to earn Super Cup honours in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork City 1

Celtic 2

Stephen Barry reports from SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A PITCH INVASION saw the Cork Super Cup trophy presentation cancelled to conclude a late 2-1 Celtic victory over Cork City.

A crowd of 26,580 pored in for Cork GAA’s first attempt at a pre-season fixture at a sun-drenched SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Man of the match Matthew Murray struck a home equaliser after Luke McCowan’s opener. But Colby Donovan came up with a winner three minutes from time.

The Bhoys depart for warm-weather training in Portugal, while City face into a Munster Derby against Waterford on Friday in their battle to avoid automatic relegation.

Hometown hero Adam Idah was a disappointing omission as Celtic left out those who played in the June international window. The majority of squad members listed in the match programme were not togged out.

Supporters invading the pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Johnny Kenny did start up front after Brendan Rodgers urged the Sligo native to extend his contract before a decision is made over any potential loan move. Hayato Inamura made his debut at left-back and showed plenty of endeavour ahead of a possible loan.

Summer signing Fiacre Kelleher captained City on his first start, with Seani Maguire ruled out due to injury.

Ger Nash gave debuts to a handful of newcomers. Cliftonville recruit David Odumosu started in goal, Rory Feely lined out at centre-back alongside Kelleher, and Charlie Lutz made his first start up front.

Alex Nolan had an early shot blocked for the hosts, but a pattern of Celtic control soon emerged. Winger Ben Summers looked lively as he returned a one-two for James Forrest to give Odumosu his first test.

Kenny, Arne Engels, and McCowan were others to try their luck before the latter broke the deadlock. Forrest played the ball to Engels, who produced a super layoff for the 27-year-old midfielder to fire into the top corner.

Kenny had a shot tipped over by Odumosu, while Malik Dijksteel couldn’t find his range at the other end. With Celtic making 11 changes and City opting for eight, the Leesiders began to get on top.

Colby Donovan scoring for Celtic. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Seventeen-year-old Murray almost capitalised on a goalkeeping error by new signing Ross Doohan, but rolled the ball across goal. Murray then fed Kitt Nelson, who forced Doohan into a stretching save.

In the 67th minute, they were level. Nelson’s pass caused a mix-up in the Celts’ defence and Murray nipped between Doohan and Stephen Welsh to finish into the City End. The centre-back soon departed with a painful injury.

Josh Fitzpatrick came close, but Celtic raised their efforts. Some brave City defending held them out until the 87th minute.

It came about from a set piece with Donovan scoring from the second of two free headers. The defender had been reintroduced for Welsh’s injury.

Cork City's Malik Dijksteel in action against Celtic’s Callum McGregor. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

CORK CITY (first half): David Odumosu; Harry Nevin, Fiacre Kelleher, Rory Feely, Charlie Lyons; Evan McLaughlin, Darragh Crowley; Cathal O’Sullivan, Alex Nolan, Malik Dijksteel; Charlie Lutz.

CORK CITY (second half): Conor Brann; Harry Nevin, Freddie Anderson, Charlie Lyons, Matthew Kiernan; Greg Bolger, Milan Mbeng; Matthew Murray, Kitt Nelson, Josh Fitzpatrick; Charlie Lutz (Brody Lee 61).

CELTIC (first half): Viljami Sinisalo; Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Auston Trusty, Hayato Inamura; Luke McCowan, Callum McGregor, Arne Engels; James Forrest, Johnny Kenny, Ben Summers.

CELTIC (second half): Ross Doohan; Mitchel Frame, Stephen Welsh (Colby Donovan 72), Mitchell Robertson, Ben McPherson; Seán McArdle (Samuel Isiguzo 72), Kyle Ure, Francis Turley; Thomas Hatton, Callum Osmand, Adam Montgomery.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).