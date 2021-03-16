Idah 'likely' to undergo hernia surgery and miss Ireland's World Cup qualifiers

ADAM IDAH LOOKS set to miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg later this month.

Idah is struggling with a hernia problem and will see a second specialist with surgery the most likely outcome.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke confirmed in today’s press conference that he’s likely to miss the games against Serbia in Belgrade on 24 March and Luxembourg in Dublin on 27 March.

“It’s quite likely Adam Idah will see another specialist and likely need surgery on his hernia,” said Farke.

“If so, we’ll do it straight away and he won’t be available for Republic of Ireland.”

Darren Randolph, John Egan, James McCarthy and James McClean have already been ruled out of the qualifiers.