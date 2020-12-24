Irish striker Adam Idah commits his future to Norwich City

IRISH STRIKER ADAM Idah has signed a new long-term deal with Norwich City.

The Canaries have this evening confirmed that the 19-year-old Corkman extends his stay to June 2024.

Idah joined the club’s Academy in 2017, and found the back of the net nine times in 15 games in his first season with the U18s.

Fond of notching a hat-trick, the teenager went on to score 12 goals in 19 games the following season with the U23s.

In July 2019, Idah signed his first professional contract for Norwich and made his breakthrough into the first team during the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

He scored a hat-trick against Preston North End at Deepdale in the third round of the FA Cup last season, while he also converted a penalty in the shootout later in the competition.

This year, he scored the first goal of Norwich’s Championship campaign in a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town before making seven appearances, while he also established himself in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team, though he’s now out injured with knee ligament damage.

“I’m over the moon,” Idah said after putting pen to paper. When I found out the news, I knew straight away that I wanted to extend my contract with the club because since I’ve come here, I’ve loved every moment of it.

“I love the club and it’s like a second family to me. Everyone’s been backing me since the minute I came here and it reminds me a lot of home. Norwich is so similar to Cork because everyone here is so friendly, not just at the club but out in public.

“I’ve developed a lot as a player and come up through every age group since I was 16. I still just want to get better and keep developing and I think this is the best place for me to do that.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “It’s great news for both parties. We have a great lad and a player with lots of potential. He knows he has people who trust him and we’re a club who gives a stage to young players.

“He was capable of being called up to Republic of Ireland’s first team as well. He can play in several positions and we wanted to give him more of a stage this season. Sadly, it was stopped by an injury, but there’s lots to come.

“He will need to improve and once he returns to team training if he can keep going with his attitude, I think he will have a great future.”

The news comes after fellow country and club man Andrew Omobamidele’s new contract yesterday.