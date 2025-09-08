AFTER SCORING the 93rd-minute goal that earned Ireland a point against Hungary, Adam Idah spoke about an eventful few weeks in his life.

In the lead-up to Saturday’s World Cup qualifier, as the transfer deadline loomed, the 24-year-old left Celtic to join Championship side Swansea City on a five-year contract for a deal reportedly worth around €7 million.

Idah and his Celtic teammates had got off to a difficult start to the season, crashing out of their Champions League qualifier on penalties after a 0-0 draw in both legs against Kazakhstan side FC Kairat.

” I probably found out the day before that game [of Swansea's interest], which was a bit of a crazy week, to be honest. It’s going to be a fresh start for me. I’ve spoken with the staff there and the lads.

“I loved my time at Celtic. At first, I didn’t want to leave Celtic. I wanted to go and fight for my spot. I wanted to do well there.

“But Swansea have a great project and I know some of the staff there. What they think I can bring to the team is something I want to go and do. I spoke with the staff at Celtic, and it seemed right. I’m really looking forward to going to Swansea.”

Idah will likely have somewhat mixed emotions about his two seasons with the Bhoys.

The Cork native scored 21 goals in 52 Scottish Premiership appearances, and produced some big moments beyond the league, including the winner in the 2024 Scottish Cup final against Rangers and three goals in 10 European appearances last season.

But the former Norwich star was still regularly questioned by pundits and fans amid high expectations at the club, and his time at Parkhead was also marred by a leaked video, prompting Brendan Rodgers to defend the player.

“I think there’ve been so many games where I’ve won them games and got them qualified for things, the finals. It probably goes unnoticed,” he said.

“It can be tough; you get a lot of hate. You might have a bad game, and it’s torture. It’s a difficult place up there. But flip it the other way, you’re doing well, and it’s the best place ever. I think that’s what it’s going to be like at any top club. You’ve just got to deal with that.

“Celtic is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a really proud moment for me, playing for them. Having done my time there, I’ve had some great memories. I’ve got nothing bad to say about the club. It was an amazing experience for me to go and play there.

“To score, I think, 20 goals last season, coming off the bench, it goes a bit unnoticed, but that’s football. It’s time to move on now and get a fresh start.”

The transfer to the side, currently seventh in the Championship after four games, sees Idah link up with Irish coaching duo Alan Sheehan and Darren O’Dea, and the striker is looking forward to working with the pair.

“Obviously, Darren was at Celtic, so I spoke with him quite a bit. The project going on there is massive, and it’s something that I feel like I can help with.

“Swansea are a big club, a Premier League club, and hopefully I can try and get them back up.”