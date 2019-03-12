This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You don't see much bollocking anymore': Welsh legend Jones on tough sessions with Schmidt and Sexton

Adam Jones was taken aback at the intensity brought by Joe Schmidt and ‘coach’ Johnny Sexton.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 1:59 PM
23 minutes ago 1,343 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4536811

AS A CORNERSTONE of Wales and Ospreys packs for over a decade – a period which covered three Grand Slams, a Championship and four Pro12 titles – Adam Jones naturally found himself regularly coming into contact with Ireland and its provinces as a direct opponent.

Jamie Heaslip with Aaron Shingler, Adam Jones and Ian Evans Adam Jones, centre, against Ireland in 2013. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

However, the tighthead today recounted with wide eyes the occasions when he was allowed into the tent with Joe Schmidt and Johnny Sexton. An unforgiving environment when both are working in tandem driving high standards.

“He was pretty good all tour, pretty calm,” says Jones as he speaks about an on-field training session with Sexton ahead of the deciding Test of the 2013 Lions trip to Australia.

“It was a pull-out from the back of a maul. We had Jamie (Roberts) coming flat, Hibbs (Richard Hibbard) was supposed to play it out the back to Johnny. Hibbs couldn’t quite get it right. And he went at Hibbs.

“Because he knew everyone’s role, (when) Hibbs didn’t know his role, it really pissed him off.”

British and Irish Lion's Richard Hibbard and Jonathan Sexton during the training Best buds again; Hibbard and Sexton training with the Lions. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

When Jones left the Welsh setup in 2015 to join Harlequins, he got a chance to witness how Sexton’s fiery nature related to his long-time coach at Leinster and Ireland.

Schmidt’s side were based in Guildford midway through the pool phase of World Cup and linked up for training with Harlequins, coached then by Conor O’Shea. After Jones sustained a hefty amount of berating from Paul O’Connell for donning an Irish jersey, the veteran prop was taken aback by the intensity brought by the Kiwi and his out-half.

“I could see how (Joe) was. If you’re not doing exactly what he says, he’d stop the session… the detail was something I hadn’t seen before.

“His eyes were Johnny Sexton. It was essentially those two coaching the team, which was unbelievable to watch. Because a lot of drills when you’re coaching is player-led, but when they were running plays and patterns he was on the field telling them what to do. 

“And if it wasn’t done, then he’d stop, bollock the boys – which was amazing, you don’t see much bollocking done any more, but he wasn’t scared to do that – the detail and the dynamic between him and Sexton was interesting to watch.”

Joe Schmidt Schmidt at the heart of a training session last month in Carton House. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

All the more interesting now in hindsight for Jones, as he is nearing the end of his first full season as scrum coach with Harlequins.

“(Normally) international rugby probably doesn’t go into that much detail because you don’t have that much time. But what I’ve seen of them, some of the intricacies around the plays are down to a fine art and that’s what makes him such a good coach.”

The legendary Welsh prop was in Dublin today ahead of Wales’ Grand Slam bid against Ireland to promote Guinness and ‘to spotlight rugby’s capacity to unite’, but the bright idea of bringing Welsh entities together under one roof and name has caused caused division this year.

Talk of merging Jones’ former side Ospreys with Scarlets has been shelved, fortunately, so there is no sense that the issue will cause disruption or distraction for Warren Gatland title-chasers. 

No more than normal anyway.

“That’s what Welsh Rugby is like. Even with all the stuff that went on throughout my career you get used to it.  You learn that that’s what happens,” says the 37-year-old.

“They’ve got a strong group of boys like Alun Wyn (Jones), Ken (Owens) and Jonathan Davies that can calm people down with the hysteria, especially with the younger kids who are all about Twitter and Instagram, reading stuff on there, but you get used to it.

“It’s not the first time Wales have come out with these sort of bombshells in the middle of something.

“So, it is what it is with Welsh Rugby.”

-

Despite playing against each other for their respective national teams, Tommy Bowe and Adam Jones caught up through Guinness to spotlight rugby’s extraordinary capacity to unite.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'You don't see much bollocking anymore': Welsh legend Jones on tough sessions with Schmidt and Sexton
    'You don't see much bollocking anymore': Welsh legend Jones on tough sessions with Schmidt and Sexton
    Van der Flier sidelined but Kearney and Carbery 'ready to rock and roll'
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    FOOTBALL
    Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball
    Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball
    FA investigating allegations of racism and bullying against former Newcastle coach Beardsley
    'We have a problem' - Liverpool loanee Karius criticised by his Besiktas manager
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie