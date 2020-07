'The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp' - Wycombe star

WYCOMBE STAR Adebayo Akinfenwa was pleased, to put it mildly, after his side won promotion to the Championship last night.

The 38-year-old forward gave a jubilant interview following the win over Oxford.

Highlights include asking the Sky Sports interviewer โ€œtell me what we did,โ€ suggesting that โ€œthe only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp,โ€ and giving a poignant response to the question about the abuse he allegedly received last week.

Check out the interview in full below.