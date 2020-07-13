'The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp' - Wycombe star

WYCOMBE STAR Adebayo Akinfenwa was pleased, to put it mildly, after his side won promotion to the Championship last night.

The 38-year-old forward gave a jubilant interview following the win over Oxford.

Highlights include asking the Sky Sports interviewer “tell me what we did,” suggesting that “the only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp,” and giving a poignant response to the question about the abuse he allegedly received last week.

Check out the interview in full below.