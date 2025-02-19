Atalanta star Lookman blasts coach's penalty barbs after Champions League exit

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN SAID on Wednesday that he was hurt by “disrespectful” criticism of his penalty-taking by his own coach Gian Piero Gasperini after Atalanta’s elimination from the Champions League by Club Brugge.

Nigeria attacker Lookman had a spot-kick saved during Atalanta’s shock 3-1 defeat in Bergamo which dumped out the Italians 5-2 on aggregate at the play-off stage.

Gasperini then told reporters: “He’s one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen. He hardly scores any even in training”.

The Atalanta boss went on to claim that Lookman had “decided to take the ball” away from designated takers Charles De Ketelaere and Serie A top scorer Mateo Retegui, suggesting it was a moment of enthusiasm after Lookman had come off the bench at the start of the second half and almost immediately pulled a goal back.

Lookman, who has become a star at Atalanta and smashed a hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, took to social media to share his upset at such public criticism.

“It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement –- most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city,” said Lookman.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and the incredible fans of Bergamo.”

Atalanta were three goals down, 5-1 on aggregate, at half-time of Tuesday’s second leg in Bergamo and needed to score four times to force extra time.

Lookman pulled a goal back before his penalty blunder effectively killed the tie in Club Brugge’s favour.

But the former Fulham attacker denied Gasperini’s claims that he had taken the ball away from his side’s two preferred penalty takers before having his tame effort saved by Simon Mignolet.

“During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took the responsibility in the moment to do so,” said Lookman.

Lookman, 27, has been at Atalanta since 2022 and has a contract which expires in June next year after failing to force a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

He has scored 15 times in all competitions this season for Atalanta who are third in Serie A, five points behind league leaders Napoli.

– © AFP 2025