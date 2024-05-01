Mastermind behind Red Bull's F1 dominance to leave team

ADRIAN NEWEY, ONE of the most celebrated designers in Formula One history, will leave Red Bull next year.

Red Bull confirmed that the 65-year-old Briton, considered to be the mastermind behind the team’s unprecedented dominance of the sport – is set to end his two-decade stay – in the “first quarter of 2025”.

The news is set to spark a bidding war for Newey’s services, with Ferrari – soon to be joined by Lewis Hamilton – in pole position to sign him.

Newey’s departure also places further pressure on Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.