Adrian Newey. Alamy Stock Photo
Newey era

Mastermind behind Red Bull's F1 dominance to leave team

Adrian Newey will depart in the ‘first quarter of 2025′.
10.33am, 1 May 2024
ADRIAN NEWEY, ONE of the most celebrated designers in Formula One history, will leave Red Bull next year.

Red Bull confirmed that the 65-year-old Briton, considered to be the mastermind behind the team’s unprecedented dominance of the sport – is set to end his two-decade stay – in the “first quarter of 2025”.

The news is set to spark a bidding war for Newey’s services, with Ferrari – soon to be joined by Lewis Hamilton – in pole position to sign him.

Newey’s departure also places further pressure on Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

