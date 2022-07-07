Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Irish duo help Geelong win top of the table AFL clash against champions Melbourne

Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor saw the Cats move top of the table.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 2:01 PM
56 minutes ago 1,069 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5810541

IRISH PAIR ZACH Tuohy and Mark O’Connor were both in action as they helped Geelong win today’s crunch AFL showdown against table-toppers Melbourne Demons.

Collage Maker-07-Jul-2022-01.39-PM Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor. (file photos) Source: PA

Geelong ran out 91-63 victors in the Thursday night clash at the GMHBA Stadium, the Round 17 win propelling the Cats to the top of the table as Melbourne move into second place.

It marked a seventh straight win for the 2020 beaten Grand finalists and this success against the 2021 champions was a major statement of intent with six rounds to go before the regular season concludes in mid-August.

afl-cats-demons Geelong players celebrate during the game. Source: AAP/PA Images

Geelong were in front 21-19 after the first quarter and 38-34 at half-time, before they pushed ahead 60-48 after third quarter and were in front 91-63 at full-time. Portlaoise native Tuohy started at half-back and made 17 disposals, six marks and three tackles, while Dingle’s O’Connor was an interchange player with 11 disposals, two marks and two tackles.

It was Tuohy’s 16th appearance of the season and O’Connor’s 13th. Next up for Geelong is a game against Carlton on Saturday 16 July at the MCG.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie