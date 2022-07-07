Irish duo help Geelong win top of the table AFL clash against champions Melbourne

IRISH PAIR ZACH Tuohy and Mark O’Connor were both in action as they helped Geelong win today’s crunch AFL showdown against table-toppers Melbourne Demons.

Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor. (file photos) Source: PA

Geelong ran out 91-63 victors in the Thursday night clash at the GMHBA Stadium, the Round 17 win propelling the Cats to the top of the table as Melbourne move into second place.

It marked a seventh straight win for the 2020 beaten Grand finalists and this success against the 2021 champions was a major statement of intent with six rounds to go before the regular season concludes in mid-August.

Geelong players celebrate during the game. Source: AAP/PA Images

Geelong were in front 21-19 after the first quarter and 38-34 at half-time, before they pushed ahead 60-48 after third quarter and were in front 91-63 at full-time. Portlaoise native Tuohy started at half-back and made 17 disposals, six marks and three tackles, while Dingle’s O’Connor was an interchange player with 11 disposals, two marks and two tackles.

It was Tuohy’s 16th appearance of the season and O’Connor’s 13th. Next up for Geelong is a game against Carlton on Saturday 16 July at the MCG.

Real statement win from Geelong against defending champions Melbourne in a top-of-the-table clash.



Mark O'Connor: 11 disposals, 2 marks, 2 tackles.

Zach Tuohy: 17d, 6m, 3t.



For all his ball skills, Tuohy is such a smart defender. Burst a gut to get back and cover here. pic.twitter.com/nBYPbZLvhF — Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) July 7, 2022

