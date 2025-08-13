Lure of the Land Down Under: Record 39 Irish players set for new AFLW season

WHILE “THREAT” IS a word that has been used more and more around the Irish exodus to the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW], another is never too far away.

“Opportunity.”

Why would a top Gaelic football player not want to go to Australia and try their hand at professional sport?

Many of their non-sporting peers are doing so already, favouring the lifestyle, weather, improved employment and housing.

Add in full-time football, profile, and pay for play . . .

A record 39 Irish players are set for the new AFLW season, which starts tomorrow.

The 2023-27 AFLW collective bargaining agreement (CBA) sees minimum salaries at $67,337 [€37,666], which will rise to $72,373 [€40,483] by 2027. Irish rookies also receive a $16,500 [€9,230] relocation allowance in their first year, while flights are covered.

The highest earners are in tier one, their salary of $109,760 [€61,396] increasing to $117,968 [€65,987] by ’27. Some of the Irish contingent would fall in that category, also afforded $6,000 [€3,356] as a relocation fee per annum.

It’s a far cry from being left out of pocket playing inter-county football, along with balancing full-time employment and other challenges for young people in Ireland.

The Irish AFLW Class of 2025 hail from 19 counties, and are spread across 13 of the 18 Australian clubs.

Mayo is the county with the most players, seven, while Carlton and Fremantle are the Aussie outfits most populated by the Irish, with five apiece.

North Melbourne celebrate their 2024 win. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

North Melbourne, the defending Premiership champions, have four Irish players on their books: Vikki Wall, Erika O’Shea, Blaithin Bogue and Amy Gavin Mangan. Gavin Mangan is one of nine new Irish faces to have signed ahead of this, the AFLW’s 10th season.

Australia-based Cavan native Laura Corrigan Duryea was the only Irishwoman involved in the inaugural season of 2017, before Mayo legend Cora Staunton became the league’s first-ever international signing the following season.

Huge numbers have followed in her footsteps, endless top talents crossing codes from ladies football. Four players who featured in the All-Ireland senior final 10 days ago, Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Éilish O’Dowd, and Meath’s Wall and Aoibhín Cleary are all in situ Down Under. Jennifer Dunne, Grace Kos and Orlagh Lally previously played for those counties but have focused solely on AFLW of late.

The Australian season has extended — although it’s paused at 12 rounds for now — making it increasingly difficult for Irish players to split their careers and play both sports, as the majority previously had.

On an individual level, the lure is undeniable, but player drain is an ever-growing issue for the LGFA and the game on these shores.

That said, the amount of Irish players contracted is a good endorsement of LGFA standards. The skills are transferrable, the athleticism appealing as international recruits get the nod ahead of natives.

The AFLW is still in its infancy, playing catch up as its underage structures develop. While New Zealand is the other nationality strongly represented — American, Canadian and South Sudanese players have also featured through the years — Ireland comfortably has the largest overseas contingent, making up over 5% of players on AFLW lists.

Talk will heighten as the new season gets underway and the top ladies football talent are marked absent from club championships across the country. But their eyes are firmly fixed on the oval ball, and flying the flag Down Under.

Here, The 42 looks at all 39 Irish players set for the 2025 AFLW season:

**********

Adelaide Crows

Amy Boyle-Carr (Donegal)

24 | Glenties

Donegal flier and one-cap Irish soccer international, rewarded with contract extension after debut season.

Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

28 | Dr Croke’s

Instrumental in Kerry’s 2024 All-Ireland win, powerful defender now set for AFLW bow.

Kayleigh Cronin. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Grace Kelly (Mayo)

31 | Moy Davitts

Experienced player, gearing up for seventh AFLW campaign at a new club after earlier stints at West Coast Eagles and St Kilda.

Niamh Kelly (Mayo)

29 | Moy Davitts

Other Kelly sister, also started at West Coast. 2023 All-Australian speedster now leading the charge for Adelaide.

Brisbane Lions

Neasa Dooley (Kildare)

25 | Castledermot

New to the game, joins 2024 runners up for first season.

Jennifer Dunne (Dublin)

25 | Cuala

All-Ireland champion and AFLW winner in 2023, Dublin powerhouse went all in with oval ball ahead of third campaign.

Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

27 | Boherlahan

Most capped Irish AFLW player, Tipp triple-threat has starred since debut in 2020. Two-time Premiership winner and first Irish female All-Australian.

Orla O'Dwyer. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Carlton Blues

Maria Cannon (Mayo)

22 | Burrishoole

One of three new Irish faces at Carlton, 22-year-old set for first season.

Dayna Finn (Mayo)

24 | Kiltimagh

Ireland basketball international, has shown athletic prowess since arriving in 2023.

Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois)

24 | Park-Ratheniska

Back from an ACL injury after a brilliant debut campaign two years ago.

Síofra O’Connell (Clare)

24 | Doora-Barefield

Tall defender, earned contract after impressing scouts at recruitment session in Ireland.

Aisling Reidy (Clare)

24 | Doora-Barefield

Same goes for O’Connell’s clubmate and UL colleague, versatile rookie out to make a splash.

Collingwood

Muireann Atkinson (Monaghan)

28 | O’Neill Shamrocks

Powerful, tight marker, looking to drive on in second season.

Kellyann Hogan (Waterford)

23 | Ballymacarbry

Déise star forward was a big loss after departing for debut campaign, named to debut tomorrow.

Sarah Rowe. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

30 | Kilmoremoy

Like O’Dwyer, multi-sport star that needs little introduction. Shoulder injury will keep her out of early rounds of eighth season with Collingwood, won A-League soccer title in May.

Fremantle

Joanne Cregg (Roscommon)

32 | Michael Glavey’s

Quickly established herself after debut in 2023, now set for third campaign with Freo.

Orlagh Lally (Meath)

24 | Clann na nGael

2021 and 2022 All-Ireland winner, utility player has focused on AFLW since.

Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary)

29 | Cahir

Another of the top Irish players in the league, 2024 All-Australian. Experience key ahead of eighth season, third with Freo after previous stints at West Coast Eagles and Western Bulldogs.

Amy Mulholland (Armagh)

32 | Peadar Ó Doirnín Forkhill

Fast and dynamic, hoping her fourth campaign will be as consistent as before.

Aine Tighe (Leitrim)

33 | Kiltubrid

Towering goal-kicker, has really made her impact felt since her return from a third ACL injury.

Geelong

Rachel Kearns (Mayo)

28 | MacHale Rovers

Defensive anchor since her debut in 2022, strong background in Gaelic football, soccer and boxing.

Kate Kenny (Offaly)

23 | St Rynagh’s

Offaly dual star, one to watch in her second AFLW season.

Aishling Moloney. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

27 | Cahir

2024 All-Australian turned down interest from other clubs to commit future to Geelong. Joint-top goal-kicker last season, towering Tipp star a joy to watch in any code.

Gold Coast

Clara Fitzpatrick (Down)

34 | Bryansford

Has played 30 AFLW games since her bow in 2020, a versatile player for St Kilda and now, Gold Coast Suns.

Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)

31 | Moville

The 2022 LGFA Player of the Year is the first Irishperson to captain an AFLW / AFL side, co-skippering the Queensland outfit in her third campaign.

GWS Giants

Grace Kos (Dublin)

23 | Kilmacud Crokes

New to the game, joins Greater Western Sydney Giants for first season. Wasn’t involved in Dublin’s All-Ireland winning run.

Eilish O’Dowd (Dublin / Leitrim)

27 | Na Fianna / Ballinamore Seán O’Heslin’s

Two seasons in Dublin midfield, two All-Irelands. Leitrim native focused solely on AFLW for her debut campaign last year.

Hawthorn

Aileen Gilroy (Mayo)

32 | Killala

2024 All-Australian, teak-tough defender, has been instrumental for Hawthorn since transferring from North Melbourne.

Aine McDonagh (Galway)

26 | Maigh Cuilinn

Creative spark who had a superb 2024 season. Also a talented basketball player.

Melbourne

Sinéad Goldrick. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Sinead Goldrick (Dublin)

35 | Foxrock-Cabinteely

Fresh off fifth All-Ireland win, hard as nails, will be instrumental for Dees in seventh season.

Blaithin Mackin (Armagh)

26 | Shane O’Neills

Premiership champion alongside Goldrick in debut season of 2022, available for selection after hamstring injury. Sister Aimee is inactive.

North Melbourne

Blaithin Bogue (Fermanagh)

25 | Tempo Maguires

Didn’t feature in her first season as North were crowned 2024 champions. Has impressed through pre-season, kicked three goals in recent practice match.

Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly)

26 | Naomh Ciarán

Offaly forward set for first campaign with holders.

Erika O’Shea (Cork)

23 | Macroom

AFLW’s youngest ever Irish recruit, has established herself as a pivotal player in North’s backline since debuting in 2022.

Vikki Wall (Meath)

27 | Dunboyne

Meath maestro’s double helped Kangaroos to glory last year. Back in fold after All-Ireland defeat, ruled out for round one due to absence.

Vikki Wall and Aoibhín Cleary after Meath's All-Ireland final defeat. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Richmond

Aoibhín Cleary (Meath)

26 | Donaghmore Ashbourne

Captained the Royals to third All-Ireland final in three years, now set for debut AFLW season.

Sydney Swans

Tanya Kennedy (Donegal)

32 | Robert Emmets

Moved to Australia in 2012, recruited in 2023 as an injury replacement and quickly nailed down a permanent position.

Paris McCarthy (Kerry)

21 | Castleisland Desmonds

Featured for Kerry in 2022 All-Ireland final loss, then took up basketball scholarship Stateside at Tennessee University, began chasing AFLW dream in 2023.

Julie O’Sullivan (Kerry)

23 | Inbhear Sceine Gaels

Another Kerry native who joined with McCarthy in 2023 and played in ’22 All-Ireland defeat. Consistent.

**********