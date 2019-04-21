After 456 days out, Ireland international McCarthy makes Premier League return

Updated at 18.02

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McCarthy made his first Premier League appearance in over a year today, as he came off the bench during Everton’s 4-0 win over Manchester United.

The 28-year-old replaced Idrissa Gueye in the 76th minute, bringing to an end a nightmare spell.

McCarthy was out of action for a sustained period after breaking his leg during the 20 January 2018 Premier League clash between Everton and West Brom.

The Irish midfielder has made steady progress with his recovery since then, indicating as far back as December that he was ready to return, and featuring on the bench for the Toffees in recent weeks.

The player’s return will come as good news to Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, who may now consider naming him in his forthcoming squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar in June.

