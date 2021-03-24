BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 24 March 2021
After 9 years, Nicky Butt to leave Manchester United coaching set-up

He has overseen the progress of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 5:31 PM
Nicky Butt (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER MANCHESTER United midfielder Nicky Butt is to step down as the club’s head of first-team development to pursue “a new professional challenge”.

Butt has spent nine years in coaching and player development positions at the club’s academy, playing a key role in overseeing the progress of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe, Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood into the first team.

“Having come through the academy myself to play almost 400 games for Manchester United, it has been an absolute privilege to come back and work with a new generation of talent making that same journey,” Butt told manutd.com.

“I’m proud of the role everyone on the staff plays in giving our young footballers the best possible chance of fulfilling their potential, and the results are clear to see in the increased number of homegrown players reaching the first team.

“I already know from my playing days how difficult it is to leave Manchester United, but it feels like the right moment for a new professional challenge and I look forward to exploring opportunities that build on the great experiences I’ve had here over the past nine years.”

Butt’s former United team-mate and current first-team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to the work of the 46-year-old.

“Nicky will always be a legend of Manchester United as a six-time Premier League winner and, of course, an integral part of our treble-winning team,” he said.

“That pedigree has made him a great source of guidance and inspiration to our academy players since he returned to the club.

“We are all going to miss him around the Aon Training Complex but Nicky knows he will always be welcome back.”

Earlier this month United revamped their backroom set-up with John Murtough appointed to a new role of football director with former midfielder Darren Fletcher promoted to technical director.

