This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Amateur boxing's crisis-hit governing body warns of legal action if barred from Tokyo Olympics

AIBA said in a statement to AFP that it will ‘defend its legitimate right’ to organise boxing in Tokyo.

By AFP Tuesday 7 May 2019, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,220 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4622326
AIBA descended to utter chaos soon after Michael Conlan's controversial Rio 2016 defeat to Russia's Vladimir Nikitin.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
AIBA descended to utter chaos soon after Michael Conlan's controversial Rio 2016 defeat to Russia's Vladimir Nikitin.
AIBA descended to utter chaos soon after Michael Conlan's controversial Rio 2016 defeat to Russia's Vladimir Nikitin.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AMATEUR BOXING’S CRISIS-HIT governing body Tuesday said it had done everything asked to clean up its act and warned of legal action if stripped of the right to organise the event at the Tokyo Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has frozen the sport’s preparations for next year’s showpiece competition as it seeks proof that the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) has done enough to address allegations of bout-fixing at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

A decision on whether it will run the boxing programme in Tokyo is set to be made on 22 May. If AIBA is barred, the IOC has said it will step in to ensure the sport still appears in the Japanese capital.

AIBA said in a statement to AFP that it will “defend its legitimate right” to organise boxing in Tokyo and “will review all of its options, including legal, given that the IOC has breached the Olympic Charter”.

The AIBA executive committee will meet on 18 May in Lausanne to fine tune its position.

Imago 20181115 AIBA President Gafur Rakhimov stood down in March. Source: Imago/PA Images

The governing body’s chief executive Tom Virgets insisted they had met all the requirements stipulated by the IOC.

“We believe as an organisation that we have done everything that has been asked by the IOC,” he told AFP on Australia’s Gold Coast at a summit of sports federations.

“Every single document asked, we produced; every single requirement we have met, including our president self-suspending, the same manner as IOC members self-suspend when they have problems.”

Controversial Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov stepped down as head of AIBA in March, which the IOC deemed as the first step towards meeting the required standards.

He was replaced as interim president by Moroccan physician Mohamed Moustahsane — the fourth head of AIBA in 18 months.

Relations between the IOC and AIBA were hit hard at the Rio Olympics when 36 officials and referees were suspended amid allegations of bout-fixing.

An internal investigation by AIBA raised serious questions about judging at the event, which saw Ireland’s Michael Conlan exit at the quarter-final stage despite appearing to comprehensively outbox his opponent, Vladimir Nikitin of Russia.

Asked if AIBA would take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if barred, Virgets replied: “We don’t know, this is why we have to explore what are our options. It would be premature for me to speculate what the decision will be.”

He added: “The Olympic charter basically says you’ve got to give due process, and we don’t feel like we have received due process.”

© — AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie