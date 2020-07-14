This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aidan and Donnacha O’Brien unable to attend meetings in Ireland for two weeks

They failed to enter the Curragh through the health screening area at a meeting last month.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 8:14 AM
1 hour ago 1,880 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5149462
The pair were found to have breached coronavirus health screening protocols.
TRAINERS AIDAN AND Donnacha O’Brien have been fined €2,500 each and prohibited from attending race meetings in Ireland for two weeks for failing to enter the Curragh through the health screening area at a meeting last month.

The pair were found to have breached coronavirus health screening protocols at the County Kildare course on 12 June, which was Irish 2,000 Guineas day during the week racing resumed in Ireland. The matter was heard by the referrals panel of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board yesterday.

A tweet from the IHRB read: “At a referral hearing of Aidan O’Brien (Trainer) & Donnacha O’Brien (Trainer) following a referral from The Curragh on 12/06/20 both trainers were fined €2,500 & prohibited from attending a racecourse for 2 weeks for failing to enter The Curragh through the health screening area.”

IHRB press officer Niall Cronin said: “We noted the decision of the referrals committee and the various protocols regarding Covid-19 are very serious.

“It is important that they are strictly adhered to at all times to make sure that racing can continue in a safe manner for everyone involved.”

