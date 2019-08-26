Cork GAA appoint Munster Rugby coach as new high-performance manager

Aidan O'Connell has held roles with Munster, Leinster and the IRFU.

Aidan O'Connell has held roles with Munster, Leinster and the IRFU.

CORK GAA HAVE today announced the appointment of Aidan O’Connell as the county’s new high-performance manager, as he leaves his role as Munster Rugby’s senior strength and conditioning coach.

O’Connell, who previously worked with the Cork senior footballers from 2008 to 2012, had been with Munster for the last 15 years, having also been on the staff at Leinster.

The Cork native emerged as the outstanding candidate from a ‘rigorous interview process’ and he brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Cork GAA say the appointment process was overseen by county secretary Kevin O’Donovan, Cian O’Neill of CIT, former Cork managers Brian Cuthbert and Kieran Kingston, and Doug Howlett.

“I am absolutely delighted that someone of the calibre and experience of Aidan O’Connell is joining the Cork GAA team,” county chairperson Tracey Kennedy said.

“The position of high-performance manager will be a vital one in ensuring that we maximise the achievement of our inter-county teams in an increasingly demanding and competitive environment, and Aidan brings a wealth of practical experience to this role, along with a strong GAA background.

He has come through a rigorous interview process, and we are very lucky to have secured his services.

“On behalf of Cork County Board, I would like to warmly welcome Aidan to the team and wish him every success in this new role.”

O’Connell will be responsible for all high-performance matters within Cork GAA and will partner with the CEO, Cork GAA staff and team managers in both hurling and football to develop and strengthen strategies relating to player development within the organisation.

