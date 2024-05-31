Points deductions cost Aidan Walsh in Olympic qualifier

AIDAN WALSH FELL foul of the referee as two point deductions cost him his first shot at qualification in the final Olympic qualification tournament in Bangkok.

The Tokyo bronze-medallist lost a 4-1 split decision to Jordanian Zeyad Eashash, which was decided by a public warning in the second round for lack of engagement before losing another point in the third for excessive holding.

The Belfast light middleweight’s hopes of becoming a two-time Olympian now rest on the 71kg box-off, where he must win two bouts this weekend to secure the fifth and final qualification berth.

Walsh appeared well placed after a tactical first round saw him emerge on top of all five judges’ scorecards.

The back-foot fighter had been warned once in that round by the Guatemalan referee over a lack of engagement and once Eashash began to press forward in the second, Walsh transgressed twice more to lose a mark with a public warning.

Advertisement

He still did enough to tie the round 9-9 with three judges (while the other two went 10-8 for Eashash) and held a narrow lead into the third.

But Walsh continued to be spoken to by the referee and the third time he was called for holding, it would lead to a public warning and another point docked.

Being forced to trade toe-to-toe favoured the Jordanian and he did enough, winning on all but one scorecard: 29-26, 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 27-28.

Earlier, flyweight Daina Moorehouse won her opening fight in Bangkok to progress to the 50kg round of 16.

The Enniskerry boxer received a split-decision win against Armenia Anush Grigoryan, with a 4-1 majority from the judges.

She took the first round on all but one of the scorecards before convincing all five in the second. From there, it was a matter of holding her advantage to the finish.

Moorehouse needs two more victories to secure her Olympic qualification and will box again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former world and European champion for Ireland Amy Broadhurst has fallen short in her bid to qualify for Team GB.

The Dundalk flyweight switched allegiance after she was not selected for this Olympic qualifier by the IABA.

She lost a 4-1 split decision to South Korean Yeon-Ji Oh. The contest was level for three judges heading into the final round but Oh took the last to advance.

Tullamore welterweight Gráinne Walsh will meet Ivorian Sedia Sanogo in a last-16 contest in the afternoon session as she bids to move a step closer to qualification.