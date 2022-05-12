Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 12 May 2022
Advertisement

Clontarf's Daly and Railway Union's Doyle land AIL player of the year awards

Clontarf Rugby Club’s Daly was awarded Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 May 2022, 10:38 AM
9 minutes ago 146 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5761673
Clontarf’s Cormac Daly is tackled.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Clontarf’s Cormac Daly is tackled.
Clontarf’s Cormac Daly is tackled.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

CORMAC DALY AND Aoife Doyle scooped player of the year honours at last night’s AIL awards ceremony.

Clontarf Rugby Club’s Daly was awarded Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year while head coach Andy Wood was crowned Men’s AIL Coach of the Year. Clontarf defeated Terenure College RFC in the Energia AIL final on 1 May at the Aviva Stadium, a game where Daly was named player of the match.

Irish international Aoife Doyle of Railway Union was named as Women’s Player of the Year and Blackrock College’s Ben Martin Women’s AIL Coach of the Year.

Energia AIL Player of the Year Awards

  • Women’s Division Player Of The Division: Aoife Doyle, Railway Union
  • Men’s Division 1A Player Of The Division: Cormac Daly, Clontarf Rugby Club
  • Men’s Division 1B Player Of The Division: JJ O’Dea, Old Wesley
  • Men’s Division 2A Player Of The Division: David Whitten, Queen’s University
  • Men’s Division 2B Player Of The Division: Cathal Forde, Galway Corinthians
  • Men’s Division 2C Player Of The Division: Niall Parker, Enniscorthy

Energia AIL Coach of the Year Awards

  • Energia Men’s AIL Coach of the Year – Andy Wood, Clontarf Rugby Club
  • Energia Women’s AIL Coach of the Year – Ben Martin, Blackrock College

Energia Moment of the Season

  • Energia Men’s AIL Moment of the Season – Stephen O’Neill, Terenure College RFC

Energia Community Hero Award

  • Energia Community Hero Award – Conall Fitzpatrick, Waterpark RFC

Energia AIL Positive Energy Award

  • Energia AIL Positive Energia Award – Alex and Ivan Soroka, Clontarf Rugby Club

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Energia AIL Club Scene Award

  • Club Scene Award – Terenure College RFC

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie