Clontarf's Daly and Railway Union's Doyle land AIL player of the year awards

CORMAC DALY AND Aoife Doyle scooped player of the year honours at last night’s AIL awards ceremony.
Clontarf Rugby Club’s Daly was awarded Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year while head coach Andy Wood was crowned Men’s AIL Coach of the Year. Clontarf defeated Terenure College RFC in the Energia AIL final on 1 May at the Aviva Stadium, a game where Daly was named player of the match.
Irish international Aoife Doyle of Railway Union was named as Women’s Player of the Year and Blackrock College’s Ben Martin Women’s AIL Coach of the Year.
Energia AIL Player of the Year Awards
- Women’s Division Player Of The Division: Aoife Doyle, Railway Union
- Men’s Division 1A Player Of The Division: Cormac Daly, Clontarf Rugby Club
- Men’s Division 1B Player Of The Division: JJ O’Dea, Old Wesley
- Men’s Division 2A Player Of The Division: David Whitten, Queen’s University
- Men’s Division 2B Player Of The Division: Cathal Forde, Galway Corinthians
- Men’s Division 2C Player Of The Division: Niall Parker, Enniscorthy
Energia AIL Coach of the Year Awards
- Energia Men’s AIL Coach of the Year – Andy Wood, Clontarf Rugby Club
- Energia Women’s AIL Coach of the Year – Ben Martin, Blackrock College
Energia Moment of the Season
- Energia Men’s AIL Moment of the Season – Stephen O’Neill, Terenure College RFC
Energia Community Hero Award
- Energia Community Hero Award – Conall Fitzpatrick, Waterpark RFC
Energia AIL Positive Energy Award
- Energia AIL Positive Energia Award – Alex and Ivan Soroka, Clontarf Rugby Club
Energia AIL Club Scene Award
- Club Scene Award – Terenure College RFC
