Friday nights and double-headers feature strongly in next season's AIL fixture list

The new campaign gets underway on 4 October.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 22 Jul 2019, 5:03 PM
THE FIXTURES FOR the new All-Ireland League and Women’s All-Ireland League seasons have been announced by the IRFU today, with Friday night games and double-headers featuring strongly.

The 2019/20 Division 1A campaign will get underway on Saturday 5 October as defending champions Cork Constitution begin their title defence against Garryowen at Temple Hill.

Brian Hayes celebrates with the trophy Cork Con are defending AIL champions. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Also on the opening weekend of AIL action, last year’s beaten finalists Clontarf are on the road to Young Munster, Lansdowne host UCD and Dublin University welcome UCC to College Park. 

In total, there will be 24 Friday night games under lights throughout the season, starting with the Division 2A Limerick derby between UL Bohs and Old Crescent on Friday 4 October. 

The women’s season, meanwhile, starts a week later, on Saturday 12 October, as champions Railway Union start their campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Suttonians. 

12 men’s and women’s double-header games have been scheduled for the new season, the first of which takes place on the opening weekend of the women’s league when Old Belvedere host Cooke and Malone host UL Bohs.

This season marks the first year of the IRFU’s sponsorship deal with Energia, which sees the company take on the naming rights for both the All-Ireland and Women’s All-Ireland Leagues.

“We are very pleased to include more Friday Night Lights and double-header games — they are popular with club members and teams alike as they meet the changing needs of our players,” IRFU rugby competition manager, Kevin Beggs, said.

“We received many requests from clubs prior to the fixtures being finalised and we have incorporated as many of those as possible.

“I’d like to thank all the clubs and the League committee for their work on delivering these fixtures and we look forward to an exciting Energia All-Ireland League season ahead.”

Full All-Ireland League fixture list here, while the Women’s All-Ireland League fixtures are here.

