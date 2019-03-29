This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare's Considine makes Grand Final cut while Tipp star up for prestigious award

A successful season for the Irish Down Under concludes this weekend.

By Emma Duffy Friday 29 Mar 2019, 10:57 AM
43 minutes ago 1,214 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4566571
Flying the flag: Aisling McCarthy (l) and Ailish Considine (r).
Image: PA Images/Aisling McCarthy Twitter.
Flying the flag: Aisling McCarthy (l) and Ailish Considine (r).
Flying the flag: Aisling McCarthy (l) and Ailish Considine (r).
Image: PA Images/Aisling McCarthy Twitter.

THE AFLW SEASON is ending on a high for an Irish duo in Australia, with Clare’s Ailish Considine named on the Adelaide Crows extended squad for the Grand Final and Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy put forward for a prestigious award.

There was some doubt surrounding Considine’s involvement in Sunday’s showpiece against Carlton, but the Kilmihill forward has been cleared to play after two questionable incidents in Adelaide’s 66-point preliminary final win over Geelong.

The 26-year-old has been a key goal-scorer for her side of late, and is now on the brink of capping her maiden campaign with a title lift.

Considine is named in the 23, with most of the line-up that defeated the Cats last Sunday unchanged for the league’s third decider, with Adelaide’s final team to be announced later today.

team news Source: Adelaide Crows.

The Crows face Carlton at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, with the action kicking off at 12.30pm local time (3am Irish time with the clock change).

Meanwhile, 2017 intermediate Footballer of the Year Aisling McCarthy could also end her first AFLW season with a landmark achievement after her big impression with last year’s champions Western Bulldogs.

Cahir ace McCarthy has been nominated by her club for the Best First-Year Player Award in the AFLW Players Association Most Valuable Players Awards 2019.

McCarthy and Considine were two of five ladies footballers that enjoyed stellar seasons in the AFLW this year. Elsewhere, Mayo duo Sarah Rowe and Cora Staunton impressed at Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney (GWS) respectively, while Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner starred alongside the latter at the Giants.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Farrell champing at the bit ahead of Europe after shaking off rust
    Farrell champing at the bit ahead of Europe after shaking off rust
    'There is no bigger task than to go where we're going on Saturday'
    'We have to be better, we have to be pushing on, we need to want it more'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home
    FAI
    Shane Ross says John Delaney €100k loan 'raises serious questions' about FAI
    Shane Ross says John Delaney €100k loan 'raises serious questions' about FAI
    Provincial football associations back Delaney by acknowledging his 'contribution to the grassroots game'
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie