Clare's Considine makes Grand Final cut while Tipp star up for prestigious award

THE AFLW SEASON is ending on a high for an Irish duo in Australia, with Clare’s Ailish Considine named on the Adelaide Crows extended squad for the Grand Final and Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy put forward for a prestigious award.

There was some doubt surrounding Considine’s involvement in Sunday’s showpiece against Carlton, but the Kilmihill forward has been cleared to play after two questionable incidents in Adelaide’s 66-point preliminary final win over Geelong.

The 26-year-old has been a key goal-scorer for her side of late, and is now on the brink of capping her maiden campaign with a title lift.

Considine is named in the 23, with most of the line-up that defeated the Cats last Sunday unchanged for the league’s third decider, with Adelaide’s final team to be announced later today.

The Crows face Carlton at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, with the action kicking off at 12.30pm local time (3am Irish time with the clock change).

Meanwhile, 2017 intermediate Footballer of the Year Aisling McCarthy could also end her first AFLW season with a landmark achievement after her big impression with last year’s champions Western Bulldogs.

Cahir ace McCarthy has been nominated by her club for the Best First-Year Player Award in the AFLW Players Association Most Valuable Players Awards 2019.

McCarthy and Considine were two of five ladies footballers that enjoyed stellar seasons in the AFLW this year. Elsewhere, Mayo duo Sarah Rowe and Cora Staunton impressed at Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney (GWS) respectively, while Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner starred alongside the latter at the Giants.

