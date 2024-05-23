'We are heartbroken' - Armagh and Melbourne star Mackin suffers cruciate injury

ARMAGH LGFA and Melbourne AFLW star Aimee Mackin is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a second ACL injury.

“The news is unfortunately true. We are heartbroken for Aimee,” Armagh LGFA chairperson Sinead Reel told The 42 as she confirmed reports.

The 2020 Footballer of the Year and three-time All-Star suffered the dreaded setback in the second half of Armagh’s Ulster final win over Donegal on Sunday.

Mackin, who sustained the same injury on the same knee in 2019, was forced off in the 45th minute at Clones after scoring 0-4.

Widely regarded as one of the best ladies football players in the country, the Shane O’Neill’s sharpshooter had been in a typically rich vein of form.

It’s a hammer blow for Armagh, who had established themselves as All-Ireland contenders after a brilliant start to 2024 which also delivered historic Division 1 league glory.

Gregory McGonigle and his management must now plan without their talismanic forward and free-taker.

“We are gutted for Aimee but we will do whatever it takes to get her back better and stronger than ever,” Reel added.

“Aimee is all about Armagh and she knows the management and team will regroup and focus on the All-Ireland series.”

Mackin is among the team’s vice captains with her younger sister, Blaithin, who has not featured competitively this year due to her own knee injury. She tore her MCL in a pre-season challenge match against Donegal.

The Mackin sisters also represent Melbourne in the AFLW in Australia. The club confirmed Aimee will miss the 2024 season, which gets underway in late August.

Armagh, meanwhile, will meet Meath and Tipperary in Group 1 of the All-Ireland series, with the games kicking off on Saturday, 8 June.