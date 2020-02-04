'Happy with my decision' but O'Gorman won't rule out international return

ÁINE O’GORMAN IS leaving the door open for a potential return to the Republic of Ireland squad, but the experienced attacker insists there are no regrets about her decision to step away.

With 100 senior caps to her name, O’Gorman’s retirement from international football in 2018 was unexpected.

She has continued to excel at club level, captaining Peamount United to win the Women’s National League last season for the first time in seven years.

The 30-year-old admitted that she had a conversation with new Ireland manager Vera Pauw in the aftermath of Peamount’s defeat to Wexford Youths in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium in November.

Pauw has had an unbeaten start to her tenure. Home wins over Montenegro and Ukraine, as well as a draw away to Greece, have left Ireland sitting in second place in their qualifying group for the 2021 European Championships.

While appearing as the guest on the latest instalment of The Football Family podcast – which is now available to The42 members – O’Gorman explained why she opted to bring the curtain down on her international career.

“I had been committed for 12 years and put a lot in,” said the Wicklow native, who works as a personal trainer. “You sacrifice a lot off the pitch as well, trying to mix work and football.

“I think I just came to a time that I wanted to pursue other opportunities in my life and maybe focus on other things outside of football, and give the young girls coming through the chance to play as well.

“Obviously then with the new introduction of the management, the question of would I like to go back and play is something I do think about quite regularly, but I’m still happy with my decision for now, just to keep enjoying my club football and focus on playing in Europe.

“I think the girls hopefully now will make that breakthrough to play in a major tournament.”

Ireland’s bid to reach a first major tournament – next year’s Euros which will be staged in England – resumes next month. The Girls in Green will host Greece in Tallaght on 5 March, before travelling to face Montenegro on 11 March.

While refusing to rule out a return to the green jersey, O’Gorman added: “I think if I wanted to go back I probably would have gone back by now and looked to get back in and make myself available for the upcoming matches in March.

“I’m just getting back into pre-season training now so, look, who knows what the future holds but for now I’m happy and I’m enjoying it.”

